MART - Some of Mart’s district foes have agreed to a running clock in the second half. Others have not even suited up some of their key players, even though they were healthy. Such is life in District 11-2A Division II for Panther opponents. Most weeks are a relatively even battle, but Mart is on a whole different level.
The Dawson Bulldogs put up much more of a fight, but ultimately fell, 48-6, as well, as No. 3 Mart (6-3, 4-0) cliched another district championship. Panther coach Kevin Hoffman said Dawson’s wishbone offense presented some unique challenges.
“It’s the old 3-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust, only now it is 3-yards-and-a-cloud-of-rubber-pellets,” Hoffman said, jokingly referring to the synthetic turf field at Panther Stadium. “They got some yards, but our defense stood up and took care of that. I am proud of our defense.”
The Panthers forced two turnovers. On offense, Mart was led by a pair of sophomores. De’Traevion Medlock had five catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns. He added a 65-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Keishawn Clater also had two touchdown catches.
Hoffman said he was impressed, but not surprised, by the underclassmen's effort.
“Our young guys have grown up,” he said. “Our junior class has now played 41 games, which is four seasons for some people”
Dawson’s score came on a 52-yard fullback scoot by Da’Mariyea Hamilton. The Bulldogs (7-2, 3-1) had 12 first downs, which was far and away the most any district opponent has gained on Mart.
