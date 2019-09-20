ALVARADO — The Cougars had their chances, but the Indians escaped in this tenacious, high-scoring tussle.
Emmanuel Abdullah had touchdown runs of 40, 74 and 8 yards for China Spring (2-2), which trailed only 42-41 with four minutes to play after his final scoring run. The Cougars opted to go for two, but that conversion failed, and Alvarado (2-2) iced the game on its ensuing possession.
The Indians marched into Cougars territory before pitching to Isaiah Hernandez, who danced into the end zone from 38 yards out for the final difference.
Major Bowden found the end zone twice for China Spring, on an 8-yard pass from Brayden Faulkner in the first quarter and a 58-yard gallop in the third.
