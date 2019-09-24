When they took the floor on Tuesday, the Midway Pantherette volleyball team still had some residual memories of an old loss at Belton last year clinking around in their heads.
They went home with clear minds, on their way to sweet dreams. Or, rather, sweep dreams.
Propelled by a display of powerful play at the net, Midway swept the rival Lady Tigers, 25-13, 25-13, 25-14, before an enthusiastic crowd at the Midway High arena. Midway (16-17 overall, 7-0 in District 12-6A) grabbed first place in the district outright with the win, while Belton suffered its first district loss to fall to 6-1 in the league and 14-17 overall.
Midway coach Ryan Porter appreciated the attacking mindset his team exhibited at the outset, and then throughout the action.
“Couldn’t be more proud to protect our house,” Porter said. “Last year we went to their place and lost a match that we thought we had in hand. Got a little arrogant and cocky.
“Wasn’t going to happen this year. This group of seniors has amazing leadership, and they’re grounded. I’m so pleased with them. They did a great job.”
Midway owned the net – it even packed it up for storage later. The score was 2-2 in the opening set when the Pantherettes began to establish their preeminence. Junior Andi Wisdom rewarded the wisdom of Porter’s decision to slide her to the outside, as she punched three kills in a 13-0 run that seemingly broke Belton’s spirit.
“Andi has been a middle blocker, and we moved her outside for this match to help slow down Abbey Karcher, their big lefty. And I think she did it,” Porter said. “I don’t think Karcher had a single kill, maybe one kill, in set one. And then Andi turned around and hit .526. That’s pretty good to pick up 10 kills, a couple of blocks, and shut down their best player.”
Belton also self-destructed any chances of a comeback by flicking back a bevy of returns out of bounds, and depositing several serves into the net.
The Lady Tigers found more of their groove at the start of the second set. Belton trailed only 11-10 following a successful Karcher tip. But then Midway senior Reese Rhodes came to the Pantherettes’ rescue, dismantling Belton’s block by powering three kills in the next four points, including two manicure ruiners off the fingertips of the Lady Tiger defenders.
“I just look into my teammates and feel the intensity and the pressure,” said Rhodes, a Texas Tech commit and the reigning district MVP. “Like, ‘OK, we need to settle down and we need to get this next point.’ That’s when I feel like I have to take over, or just know who to set at that time.”
Midway never relented, and finished off the third set strong for the sweep. Rhodes eschewed her normal cross-court kill angle for a rocket down the line to push the Pantherettes to match point at 24-14. Then Wisdom closed things out by slapping the winning point through the attempted Belton block.
Rhodes did everything but sing the national anthem. The senior finished with 12 kills in 20 swings to go with 15 assists, seven digs and four aces, including consecutive floaters that proved prettier than a Muhammad Ali jab.
Wisdom had 10 kills with no hitting errors, while Gabby Jones, Isabel Glasson and Kennedy Carter added three kills apiece. At one juncture late in the second set, the sophomore Jones soared to spank a kill right down Broadway, and assistant coach Shannon Strumlauf summoned the player’s attention and yelled, “Gabby! Gabby! That’s what I’m talking about!”
In many ways, it was a statement performance by Midway. Obviously there’s a lot of volleyball still to be played, and plenty of tough matches ahead, but the Pantherettes want to bottle Tuesday’s effort and carry it with them.
“I feel like if we compete every single day, we can only stop ourselves,” Rhodes said.
Her coach concurred. As long as his bunch keeps working, he likes their chances.
“For us, we have to work to get better,” Porter said. “We’re so young, even though we have a lot of seniors. Every single day we keep getting better, and we could be scary by the time playoff comes. I think we’ve come so far since August 1. That team I just watched right there was pretty exciting.”
No. 15 Liberty Hill 3, No. 1 Crawford 0
In Liberty Hill, the Crawford Lady Pirates took their first three-set loss of the season as Liberty Hill, No. 15 in this week’s TGCA 4A rankings, posted a 25-21, 25-21, 25-16 victory on its home court.
McKenna Post registered 10 kills and Lexi Moody dished out 27 assists to lead Crawford, the top-ranked team in the 1A/2A rankings. Peyton Elmore had 19 digs and Anne Williams pitched in three aces for the Lady Pirates.
Crawford (31-4) had previously only lost in tournament play. The Lady Pirates defeated 4A through 6A opponents Robinson, China Spring, Salado, Georgetown East View and Copperas Cove earlier this month.
University 3, Corsicana 0
The University Lady Trojans grabbed their first 14-5A win of this campaign by defeating Corsicana, 25-21, 26-24, 25-22, at the University High School gym.
Lady Trojan setter Alaisha Mata had an excellent night as she served up 23 assists and also contributed 11 digs.
University (14-19, 1-2 in 14-5A) also got strong performances from Dareuna Robinson, who had eight blocks and seven kills, and Jolyssa Lewis, who came up with 19 digs.
Corsicana dropped to 0-3 in district and 16-18 overall.
Bosqueville 3, Venus 0
In Bosqueville, the Lady Bulldogs took down 4A Venus in straight sets, 25-11, 25-18, 25-23.
Bosqueville posted a win over a 4A opponent for the second straight week after defeating Connally, 3-0, last week. In doing so, the Lady Bulldogs improved to 20-5 this season.
Moody 3, Hearne 0
In Moody, Lady Bearcats Cheyanne Driver and Darian Rogers posted six kills each as Moody claimed a 16-2A win over Hearne, 25-8, 25-11, 25-4.
Moody setters Tara Pruett and Katelynn Hale combined for 13 assists and Hale joined Driver and Rogers with six kills.
The Lady Bearcats evened their district record at 2-2 and moved to 4-18 on the season.
