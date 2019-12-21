CENTRAL TEXAS STATE CHAMPIONS
Football
1922: Waco High
1925: Waco High
1926: Waco High
1927: Waco High
1945: Waco High (tied Highland Park 7-7 in title game)
1948: Waco High (2A)
1951: Moore (PVIL 2A)
1952: Moore (PVIL 3A)
1955: Rockdale Aycock (PVIL 1A)
1957: Mart (1A)
1958: Reicher (SWAL)
1959: West Dunbar (PVIL 1A)
1960: Moore (PVIL 4A)
1962: Reicher (TCIL)
1963: Reicher (TCIL)
1964: Moore (PVIL 4A)
1969: Mart (1A)
1972: Chilton (Class B)
1974: Reicher (TCIL 2A)
1975: Reicher (TCIL 2A)
1976: Rockdale (2A)
1978: China Spring (1A)
1979: Temple (4A), Milford (Six-man)
1980: Milford (Six-man)
1981: Cameron (3A), Bremond (1A)
1987: Lorena (2A)
1989: Mexia (3A); Waco Christian (TAPPS 2A)
1991: Killeen (5A Division I), Groesbeck (3A); Parkview (TAPPS 1A)
1992: Temple (5A Division II)
1996: Parkview (TAPPS 2A)
1999: Mart (2A Division I)
2000: Gatesville (3A Division I)
2002: Rosebud-Lott (2A Division II), Calvert (Six-man)
2004: Crawford (2A Division II), Reicher (TAPPS Division III)
2006: Mart (2A Division II), Chilton (1A Division II)
2007: Reicher (TAPPS Division III)
2008: Reicher (TAPPS Division III)
2009: Reicher (TAPPS Division III)
2010: Mart (1A Division I)
2011: Live Oak (TCAL six-man Div. I)
2012: Cameron Yoe (2A Division I)
2013: Cameron Yoe (2A Division I); Live Oak (TCAL six-man Div. I)
2014: Cameron Yoe (3A Division I); Bremond (2A Division II)
2015: La Vega (4A Division I); Bremond (2A Division II); Abbott (1A Division I)
2016: Bremond (2A Division II); Live Oak (TAPPS Six-Man Div. II)
2017: Mart (2A Division I); Live Oak (TAPPS Six-Man Div. II); Methodist Children’s Home (TCAF Six-Man Div. I); Parkview Christian (TCAL Six-Man Div. II)
2018: La Vega (4A Division I), Mart (2A Division II)
2019: Mart (2A Division II), Blum (1A Division I)
