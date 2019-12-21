CENTRAL TEXAS STATE CHAMPIONS

Football

1922: Waco High

1925: Waco High

1926: Waco High

1927: Waco High

1945: Waco High (tied Highland Park 7-7 in title game)

1948: Waco High (2A)

1951: Moore (PVIL 2A)

1952: Moore (PVIL 3A)

1955: Rockdale Aycock (PVIL 1A)

1957: Mart (1A)

1958: Reicher (SWAL)

1959: West Dunbar (PVIL 1A)

1960: Moore (PVIL 4A)

1962: Reicher (TCIL)

1963: Reicher (TCIL)

1964: Moore (PVIL 4A)

1969: Mart (1A)

1972: Chilton (Class B)

1974: Reicher (TCIL 2A)

1975: Reicher (TCIL 2A)

1976: Rockdale (2A)

1978: China Spring (1A)

1979: Temple (4A), Milford (Six-man)

1980: Milford (Six-man)

1981: Cameron (3A), Bremond (1A)

1987: Lorena (2A)

1989: Mexia (3A); Waco Christian (TAPPS 2A)

1991: Killeen (5A Division I), Groesbeck (3A); Parkview (TAPPS 1A)

1992: Temple (5A Division II)

1996: Parkview (TAPPS 2A)

1999: Mart (2A Division I)

2000: Gatesville (3A Division I)

2002: Rosebud-Lott (2A Division II), Calvert (Six-man)

2004: Crawford (2A Division II), Reicher (TAPPS Division III)

2006: Mart (2A Division II), Chilton (1A Division II)

2007: Reicher (TAPPS Division III)

2008: Reicher (TAPPS Division III)

2009: Reicher (TAPPS Division III)

2010: Mart (1A Division I)

2011: Live Oak (TCAL six-man Div. I)

2012: Cameron Yoe (2A Division I)

2013: Cameron Yoe (2A Division I); Live Oak (TCAL six-man Div. I)

2014: Cameron Yoe (3A Division I); Bremond (2A Division II)

2015: La Vega (4A Division I); Bremond (2A Division II); Abbott (1A Division I)

2016: Bremond (2A Division II); Live Oak (TAPPS Six-Man Div. II)

2017: Mart (2A Division I); Live Oak (TAPPS Six-Man Div. II); Methodist Children’s Home (TCAF Six-Man Div. I); Parkview Christian (TCAL Six-Man Div. II)

2018: La Vega (4A Division I), Mart (2A Division II)

2019: Mart (2A Division II), Blum (1A Division I)

