The China Spring Cougars wasted no time in showing off what could be one of Central Texas’ best offenses this season.
The Cougars, facing a Lorena team that traveled three rounds into the playoffs last fall, executed efficiently for much of the contest on the way to a 42-21 victory over the Leopards on the opening Friday night of the season at Cougar Stadium.
China Spring sophomore quarterback Brayden Faulkner, beginning his second campaign as the starter, completed 17 of 21 passes for 212 yards. He put the receiving trio of Jacob Kuligowski, K.J. Peoples and Jordan Nevarez to work, hitting each one of them three times or more to help China Spring consistently move the chains.
And the Cougars (1-0) ran the ball with authority as well. Junior running back Emmanuel Abdallah toted the rock 28 times for 171 yards and two touchdowns.
In all, China Spring posted more than 500 yards of offense.
Meanwhile, the Cougars defense kept savvy Lorena quarterback Bradley Lina off balance. The Leopards’ QB passed for 140 yards and two touchdowns and he ran for another. But he connected on only 9 of 17 passes and gave up a pair or interceptions.
China Spring moved the ball briskly throughout the first half as it built a big lead by the time the bands marched.
Lorena (0-1) came up with a fourth-down stop to stall China Spring’s game-opening possession at the Leopards’ 31, but that was the last time the Cougars would be denied in the first half.
Kuligowski capped China Spring’s first scoring march of the season when he went up between two Lorena defenders and came down with the ball in the end zone for a 39-yard touchdown. The catch finished off a 96-yard Cougars drive on which they deftly mixed run and pass.
Then, China Spring tossed in a new wrinkle on its third series of the game. Backup quarterback Major Bowden subbed in for Faulkner and darted around the right end for a 46-yard touchdown. Bowden put the Cougars in front 14-0 less than minute into the second quarter.
China Spring totaled 364 yards of total offense and scored on its final five possessions of the first half to surge ahead, 35-7.
The Leopards threatened to change the momentum when Lina directed a 67-yard touchdown drive. Running back A.J. Brem and Lina alternated carries as they piled up 50 rushing yards on the march. Lina finished it off with a 3-yard touchdown run that cut China Spring’s lead in half at the 7:36 mark of the second quarter.
But China Spring produced three unanswered TDs at the end of the half.
Abdallah converted a fourth-and-two from the Lorena 19 by rumbling through the Leopards for a 19-yard touchdown.
The Cougars forced Lorena into a quick three-and-out, then tackled Leopards punter Ty Moore on a risky fake-punt attempt at his own 37.
The China Spring running game took over from there as Peoples took a reverse handoff 23 yards and Abdallah churned up the remaining yards in three carries.
Finally, Cougars defensive back Nevarez snagged the first takeaway of the game when he intercepted a Lina pass and got China Spring the ball at the 50.
Faulkner called Nevarez’s number for the score on the ensuing drive as he tossed him a five-yard touchdown pass with seven seconds left before halftime.
About the only thing that didn’t go well for China Spring through the first two quarters was the functionality of one of Cougar Stadium light banks. The game was delayed for about 15 minutes in all as one of the light poles on the home side went out on two occasions. The teams agreed to play through the semi-illumination for the final four minutes of the half. During that time, both teams’ offenses traveled toward the lighted north side of the field.
With the lights back on in the second half, Lorena closed the gap to 14 points.
Lina threw TD passes of 4 and 44 yards to Moore. The second one sliced China Spring’s edge to 35-21 with 10:48 left on the clock.
But Faulkner and the Cougars answered with a 74-yard touchdown drive. Faulkner tossed to Nevarez for a pair of crucial first downs to get into Lorena territory. Backup running back Sergio Watkins ran tough to move the chains a couple more times before Faulkner finished the march with an 11-yard run up the gut and into the end zone.
China Spring sealed it with Faulkner’s TD run as neither team scored in the final five minutes.
