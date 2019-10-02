China Spring running back Emmanuel Abdallah’s monster 554-yard rushing performance last Friday got its icing on the cake on Wednesday when the Cougar standout won the wacotrib.com Week 5 offensive player of the week poll.

Abdallah received 4,207 votes to edge Bruceville-Eddy running back Nathan Quattlebaum in second place by more than 1,700 votes. Even so, Quattlebaum had a brilliant performance with 310 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the Eagles’ win over Axtell.

La Vega defensive tackle Vernon Walker won the defensive player of the week poll with 12,628 votes. Walker had nine tackles with a tackle for loss and forced a fumble in the Pirates win over Midlothian Heritage on Friday. He was a mere 67 votes in front of Teague linebacker Reese Young in second place. Young had 13 tackles, including two sacks and forced a fumble in the Lions’ win over Hempstead.

