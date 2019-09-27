ARGYLE – Nobody could catch Emmanuel Abdallah. Unfortunately for China Spring, his monster effort wasn’t enough for the Cougars to chase down Argyle Liberty Christian.

Liberty Christian jumped out to a hot start before China Spring came blazing back. But ultimately the Cougars’ comeback fell just short in a 58-56 nondistrict loss to the homestanding Warriors.

Abdallah certainly did everything he could to push China Spring (2-3) all the way back. The junior running back rushed for 545 yards and five touchdowns, according to stats compiled by the Dallas Morning News. That’s an all-time Central Texas single-game record and ranks sixth all-time in the state, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

McKinney’s Matt Gadek holds the state record with 599 yards rushing in a 2017 game against Plano East.

Not too bad for a first-year starter who took over for a Division I signee in Erik Hart, now a freshman at Northwestern (La.) State.

“It’s just Emmanuel’s fifth start at running back,” China Spring coach Brian Bell said. “He’s come a long way since Week 1. He’s a kid that works hard every week, so he deserves that.”

China Spring kept scoring and scoring to get back in the game. When Brayden Faulkner connected with K.J. Peoples on a 40-yard touchdown toss with less than a minute to play, the Cougars trailed by only two, 58-56.

But their attempt to recover at a second onside kick recovery of the fourth quarter went awry, as Liberty Christian’s Jared Bravenec recovered the ball and the Warriors ran out the clock.

“It was a dogfight for four quarters. The kids played hard and battled back, we just came up on the short end. But, goodness gracious, what a crazy football game.”

It was crazy-good for Abdallah, who figures to remember this one forever. He had touchdown runs of 82, 92, 88, 51 and 6 yards.

Nathan Greek was huge in the win for Liberty Christian (1-4), passing for 396 yards and six TDs. Greek is a freshman who is already showing up in nationwide recruiting rankings.

