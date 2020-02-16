George Strait had it half right.
You’ve got to have an ace in the hole
A little secret that nobody knows.
As the high school softball season grinds into gear — the slow trickling of basketball players to the softball diamond and the hit-or-miss weather this time of year slow things down a bit – it’s not too difficult to figure out which teams have a chance to go far this spring.
The ones that have an ace in the circle have a big head start on being fully loaded.
However, Mr. Strait, there are no secrets when it comes to dominant pitchers. Every team knows when it’s about to face one.
Even so, if you’ve got a windmill flame thrower on your side, you sleep easier.
“That’s kind of what the game is built around,” Bosqueville coach Clint Zander said. “If you’ve got a stud in the circle, you have a little less worries about life. That can make it to where you have a chance in a lot more games when you might only score one or two runs.”
Zander has a 20-game winner and a Super Centex first-teamer returning in junior Emilee Wade. The hurler joins a stacked lineup of returnees that give the Lady Bulldogs a fighting chance in a district that includes defending state champion Crawford.
Lady Pirates coach Kirk Allen also has a returning ace in the circle. Crawford senior Makenzie Dunbar was the Super Centex Player of the Year in 2019. She won 19 games last season and earned state tournament MVP honors.
Allen echoed Zander’s sentiments about the stress-relieving ability of a top-notch pitcher.
“It takes a lot of pressure off the offense and the defense too,” Allen said. “A lot of times on defense, when they’re hitting the ball, they’re not hitting it as hard. Offensively, we know we only need to score a few runs.”
The Bosqueville and Crawford pitchers are both strikeout specialists who can give their side three or more innings of Ks per game. They have something else in common, too, as they each have experienced and reliable battery mates.
Wade will once again be throwing to catcher Victoria Mosqueda, who was also a Super Centex first-team selection last spring. For Dunbar, her trusted catcher is Grace Powell, who earned second-team Super Centex honors as a sophomore last season.
In the case of the Crawford duo, Allen gives them a lot of responsibility.
“Grace can call a great game back there,” the Crawford coach said. “I pretty much turn it over to her. I might ask why they threw a certain pitch here or there. If the batter couldn’t hit one pitch, why did they throw another one? But for the most part I can worry about other stuff like where we’re positioned in the infield or the outfield.”
Lorena’s Steve Dolezel is another Central Texas softball coach with the luxury of returning an ace pitcher and a top-notch catcher. Sarah Robertson is the Lady Leopards ace and she’ll be firing the ball to Madison Gardiner.
But Dolezel and his battery take a little bit different tack as Robertson doesn’t necessarily try to fan every batter she sees.
“The benefit of having a contact pitcher is the defense is always going to be ready,” Dolezel said. “They’re making plays and keeping their arms loose. Sometimes if you’ve got a kid striking out 12 a game, if the other team starts hitting the ball it’s kind of a shock to the system.”
In China Spring, first-year coach Lindsey McLean said she’s working with her ace, recent Mary Hardin-Baylor signee Elisabeth Paul, to become more of a strikeout pitcher.
“She’s good at getting people to pop up and ground out,” McLean said. “But we’re working on consistency on all of the pitchers. It has to be perfect and has to be consistent. So we’ll try to throw three in a row or four in a row.”
McLean said she’s excited about the talent level on her first China Spring team. The fact that Paul is one of the catalysts that gets the whole team to work hard has been a bonus.
There will be challenges along the way. Paul doesn’t have a tested catcher behind the plate, but freshman Brookelyn Guerrero is already making an impact for the Lady Cougars.
McLean said the battery worked well together in the team’s scrimmage and they’ve been spending a lot of time playing catch and learning about each other.
No doubt the first-year China Spring coach will be depending on her ace in the circle in a lot of different ways. Paul has shown that she’s up to it.
“She works hard every single day,” McLean said about her ace. “She is a leader on and off the field and that’s what you want out of that senior pitcher. That’s big for me as a first-year coach to have that.”
