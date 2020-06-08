OK, so things weren’t completely back to normal. For one, it didn’t really smell like sports. It had a much fresher fragrance than that.
“It smells great around here, because everything smells like sanitizer and spray,” Lorena athletic director Ray Biles said. “Our weight room has never smelled better this time of year. Usually a weight room is a little funky after they’re done.”
Workouts and practices take on a whole different look, feel and, yes, even odor in the COVID-19 age. But all over Central Texas, high school athletic directors and coaches were practically giddy to reunite with their athletes. Monday marked the UIL’s opening day for voluntary summer workouts, including strength and conditioning along with some sports-specific drills.
The coaches said it was heartwarming to be around the students again since they hadn’t seen most of them in person since early March.
“Just seeing the kids, I was like a kid in a candy store,” said Waco High’s Kwame Cavil. “It was like when your kid goes off to college and he comes back home for the first time. It’s like, man, you can’t wait for them to get out but then you start missing them. I can’t wait to see them again. That’s where we are.”
It appeared as though the kids couldn’t wait to get back, too. Attendance for the workouts was optional, but coaches reported heavy turnout and participation. Lorena’s Biles said that more than 70 percent of the Leopards’ football players showed up for the first day. Cavil said Waco High had more than 100 players take part. La Vega’s Don Hyde said that the Pirates were expecting 102 players, but had 136 arrive instead, which prompted a bit of on-the-fly adjusting. Midway’s Jeff Hulme initially said that 420 boys and girls athletes in grades 7-12 took part in the opening day of action, but after double checking extended that number to 520.
The UIL instituted a number of protocols for the workouts that separated them from a normal summer gathering. Schools had to have at least one staff member present for every 20 students in attendance. Water couldn’t be shared, and athletes needed to bring their own water bottles with them. Programs were required to have hand-washing or sanitizing stations readily available.
Coaches have known about these policies for a couple of weeks, so they’ve been planning accordingly.
“It’s different than just showing up and saying, ‘I’m here!’” Lorena’s Biles said. “I thought our kids did a good job and our coaches did a great job of informing them and keeping them spaced out.”
Said Midway’s Hulme, “It absolutely was important to do all that planning, because I think if we’d have just shown up today and said, ‘Hey, we’ll figure it out today,’ it would have been quite chaotic. And it really wasn’t. It was pretty smooth.”
Connally athletic director Shane Anderson said that it almost had a first day of school feel, with a kind of nervous energy in the air.
“They were excited. Some of them were a little nervous just about how it was going to look like,” Anderson said. “We’ve been talking to them about all the guidelines we’re going to have to follow and how it was going to be different than what they’re used to.”
All of the coaches said that they met with their assistants and re-evaluated things at the end of practice to determine where they still needed to improve. Systems will have to be tweaked as issues arise, they said. Waco High’s Cavil brought up ESPN’s recent 30-for-30 documentary on Bruce Lee entitled “Be Water,” essentially saying that everyone had to be flexible, because it’s an ever-changing world.
La Vega’s Hyde echoed that sentiment.
“On our sheet that we sent out to parents, we said that it’s going to be fluid. It’s going to be a fluid situation,” Hyde said. “We planned for 102 to show up and we had 136. So, of course you’ve got to make some adjustments on the fly right then. Tomorrow we may have 86. It’s going to be a process that you figure out daily and make adjustments to. I would think that’s going to take a couple of weeks.”
Hulme said that the Midway coaches and staffers sought to model the safety measures for the athletes. Whether it was taking the temperature of the athletes as they arrived or ensuring that weightlifting equipment was wiped down and sanitized between use, the coaches must lead the way, Hulme said. If they’re flippant about the procedures, the kids will follow their lead, which could lead to another spike in the disease.
“It’s not anything we just throw at the kids and expect them to do it, because the kids have got to see from us as coaches how serious it is,” he said. “If they don’t think we take it serious, then they’re not going to take it serious. And so they got a really good idea today of the seriousness of how we’ve got to do things.”
It wasn’t all doom and gloom, though. While they had to maintain their distance, the coaches couldn’t have been happier to see their athletes again. La Vega’s Hyde said that the Pirate players are like members of his own family. So, this extended quarantine break has been difficult to say the least.
“When you start getting up there in age like I am and you’ve got two grown kids who have moved out of the house, these are my kids,” Hyde said. “I’m with them every day. Even when they leave for Christmas break or leave for summer break, the most time we might spend apart might be three weeks before they’re right back in here working. So to spend two whole months away from them has been truly an eye-opening experience.
“I always knew I loved them and they meant a lot to me, but I’m certainly more appreciative of them now.”
Staff writer Chad Conine contributed to this story.
