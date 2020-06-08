Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY. THIS IS A CHILD ABDUCTION ALERT ISSUED BY THE TEXAS AMBER ALERT NETWORK THE GAINESVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR LYRIK ALIYANA BROWN, BLACK, FEMALE, 3 MONTHS OLD, 15 POUNDS, WITH A BIRTHMARK BEHIND HER RIGHT KNEE. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A YELLOW ONESIE WITH HEARTS AND FLOWERS. POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR JEREMY NATHANIEL BROWN, BLACK, MALE, 30 YEARS OLD, BORN DECEMBER 16 1989, 5 FOOT 11 INCHES, 181 POUNDS, BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES AND LAST SEEN WEARING KHAKI SHORTS AND A BLACK SHIRT WITH A CHICAGO BULLS DECAL AND BLACK AND WHITE NIKE SHOES, IN CONNECTION WITH THIS ABDUCTION. THE SUSPECT IS DRIVING A GREY, 2011, VOLKSWAGEN, JETTA WITH TEXAS, TEMPORARY TAG OF 5 5 4 3 2 B 6. THE SUSPECT WAS LAST HEARD FROM IN GAINESVILLE, TEXAS. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE GAINESVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 9 4 0, 6 6 8, 7 7 7 7. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS THE GAINESVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 9 4 0, 6 6 8, 7 7 7 7.