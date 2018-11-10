LONGVIEW – That long bus ride home from East Texas felt just fine to Troy.
It won’t be the last bus trip of the season, either.
The Trojanettes clinched the first state volleyball tournament berth in school history, defeating Maypearl, 25-19, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22, in the Region III-3A final on Saturday at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum.
Troy (31-10) advances to the 3A state semifinals, and will play at either 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Thursday in Garland. The UIL will release state tournament pairings on Sunday. No. 1-ranked Boyd, No. 2 Callisburg and No. 4 Vanderbilt Industrial are the other three state qualifiers in Class 3A.
Midlothian Heritage 3, China Spring 0
BRYAN – No. 2-ranked Heritage kept up its dominating run through the Class 4A playoffs, sweeping the Lady Cougars, 25-19, 25-22, 25-16, in the Region III-4A final at Bryan High School.
Heritage (27-13) has not so much dropped a set in the playoffs, claiming wins over Gatesville, Huntington, Lorena, No. 1-ranked Huffman Hargrave and now China Spring.
Nevertheless, the Lady Cougars (29-18) had a playoff run to remember. China Spring finished third in District 18-4A, but won four playoff matches to emerge as the district’s last team standing. China Spring will graduate six seniors – Raelynn Faulkner, Whitney Reinke, Chloe Mayfield, Haven Farney, Brooke Mathis and Darby Wright.
Lindsay 3, Crawford 1
WEATHERFORD – Crawford’s quest at a second straight state championship is over.
Third-ranked Lindsay ousted a Central Texas team from the Region II-2A tournament for the second straight day, as the Lady Knights took down the No. 1-ranked Lady Pirates, 25-21, 24-26, 25-12, 25-23, in Saturday’s regional final at Weatherford High School. Lindsay also defeated Moody in Friday’s semifinals.
It was nevertheless another fantastic season for Crawford (41-6), which stretched its district winning streak past 100 this season and reached at least the regional tournament for the third time in the past four seasons.
Anne Williams led the Lady Pirates with 15 kills, and Katie Warden contributed six. Senior Camille Ward was ever-steady on the back row in her final match for the Lady Pirates, picking up 25 digs.