Johnny Tusa surmised that it’ll be the first time that Waco ISD Stadium has ever hosted one college game, much less two.
But when Tusa’s old buddy Jack Welch came calling, he couldn’t refuse.
On Saturday, Waco ISD Stadium will open its gates to the 18th annual TIPS-CHAMPS Heart of Texas Bowl, featuring a pair of college football games. The junior college game will take the stage first, as NJCAA competitors Kilgore College and Pima (Ariz.) Community College will play at 11:05 a.m. Then at 4:05 p.m. they’ll give way to a battle between a pair of NCAA Division II schools in Angelo State and the University of Central Oklahoma.
Welch, the former athletic director and head football coach at Copperas Cove, founded the junior college bowl game in 2001. In 2012, he added a second game to the event between the NCAA Division II foes. He’d coached in college prior to coming to Cove in 1994, and wanted to find a way to provide more playing opportunities for some of those small-college athletes.
The Heart of Texas Bowl called Copperas Cove home through its first 17 years of its existence. But after Welch resigned from Cove ISD last spring, he started searching for a new locale.
He said he was “pleased and blessed” that Waco opened its arms to the event.
The junior college game historically has involved the Southwest Junior College Football Conference champion against the highest-ranked at-large team that accepts the invitation to the game.
For Jim Monaco, the coach of the 20th-ranked Pima Community College Aztecs of Tuscon, Ariz., he couldn’t say yes fast enough.
“For us, in junior college, there are nine bowls counting the national championship game,” Monaco said. “So we’ve really hammered home to our guys these past couple of weeks, No. 1, there’s a whole bunch of kids sitting home right now. And you need to be humble and grateful that you’re getting this opportunity.”
For Monaco’s team, it’s especially bittersweet, as it’ll be the final game for the Pima program. Pima Community College officials announced prior to the season that 2018 would be the college’s final football season, due to budget cuts. It’s part of a statewide trend in Arizona, as multiple junior colleges have canceled their football programs this year.
Even for programs that will continue playing, like Kilgore, these opportunities are special. It’s the Rangers’ third time to play in the Heart of Texas Bowl, and head coach J.J. Eckert said that extending one’s season by even a single game is huge.
“It’s been a long run,” Eckert said. “So it was neat to hear them be able to say, hey, this is the last Tuesday, and last Wednesday, and last Thursday, and today when we walked off the field this morning, it was the last Friday. Emotionally, that was kind of hard to hear, because you could hear that bond they’d created through the time they’d spent together and the relationships they’d built.”
For a handful of players, Saturday’s event will be a homecoming of sorts. Kilgore’s roster features one Central Texas player in freshman tight end Jordan Jacobs from Midway, while Angelo State’s roster totals four area players in quarterback Payne Sullins of Reicher, linebacker Roderick Harris of Waco High, wide receiver Keith Henson II of Midway, and defensive end Cameron Cavanaugh of Troy.
For Angelo State coach Jeff Girsch, Saturday will mark both a first and a last. It’s his first game as the Rams’ head coach, as he took over on Nov. 4 following the school’s dismissal of head coach Will Wagner. And of course it’s the last game of Angelo State’s season, and the last college game, period, for the Rams’ seniors.
“It’s postseason. You look at it, everybody wants to be in the playoffs and those types of things, but not every team gets there,” said Girsch, Angelo State’s defensive coordinator for the past five years prior to his promotion. “You can still have a good football team and not make that. The opportunity for your seniors, your fifth-year guys to play another game, that’s special for those guys. You look in their eyes, and it’s a no-brainer.”
UCO coach Nick Bobeck echoed that sentiment. He noted that in NCAA Division II, there are 170 football teams, yet only 28 playoff spots. And since the vast majority of college players won’t go on to play professional football, every opportunity to get to lace up the cleats should be cherished, he said.
“For a lot of our young men it’s not about going on and playing in the NFL or anything like that. It’s an opportunity to get an education,” Bobeck said. “And 95 percent of the kids that finish our program end with a degree. And that’s something that we’re very, very proud of. But what’s difficult is that a lot of those guys tomorrow will play their last football. Something they’ve been doing since they were grade schoolers, they’ll play their last game tomorrow. It would be cheating them to not take an opportunity to do it.”
Notes: The title sponsor, TIPS, stands for The Interlocal Purchasing System, a national purchasing cooperative benefiting education, government and non-profit agencies. … CHAMPS, which stands for Communities Helping Americans Mature, Progress and Succeed, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote awareness of drug and alcohol abuse, bullying, improving mental health, and preventing teen suicide. … The Heart of Texas Bowl is being televised both regionally and nationally, via satellite feed. In Waco, it can be seen on KWKT-TV (Fox 44) and on DirectTV Channel 623.