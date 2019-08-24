AUSTIN — Waco’s Marquis Hawthorne made weight without any problem for his fight, but he’ll come back a little heavier.
That’s usually the case when you pick up a championship belt.
Hawthorne defeated San Antonio boxer Danny Baiz with a second-round knockout on Saturday night at the Erwin Center, claiming the American Boxing Federation’s previously vacant USA Welterweight Championship.
The fight was scheduled to go eight rounds, but Hawthorne (8-11-0, 2 KOs) needed only two to dispose of Baiz (13-2-0). The 28-year-old tactician who came up through the ranks of the Waco Boxing Club stalked Baiz with his jab and put him on the run, bloodying the San Antonio fighter with a cut in the opening round before battering him to submission in the second.
“That’s exactly what we came for, Marquis followed the game plan perfectly,” said trainer Tony Chavez.