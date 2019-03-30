GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Iowa Hawkeyes showed the muscle necessary to play their way, survive and advance.
The second-seeded Hawkeyes shrugged off No. 3 seed N.C. State’s second-half surge, then Iowa took control for good on the way to a 79-61 victory in Saturday’s first game at Greensboro Coliseum.
It’s no secret that Iowa (29-6) will go as far in this NCAA Tournament as center Megan Gustafson can take them. Gustafson posted 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Hawkeyes into the Elite Eight.
Iowa will face No. 1 overall seed Baylor at 6 p.m. CT on Monday back here at Greensboro Coliseum.
With their center controlling the paint, Hawkeyes forward Hannah Stewart pitched in 16 points and 10 boards, and guard Kathleen Doyle finished with nine points, eight assists and three steals.
“Gustafson, obviously, awesome player and the I felt like the rest of the team really had a great game around her,” N.C. State coach Wes Moore said. “So when they are hitting 3s and (Gustafson) does what she does on the block, it’s a tough matchup.”
N.C. State (28-6) battled Iowa on the boards, winning that category, 37-36, but the Wolfpack shot just 38.5 percent from the field. Guard Kiara Leslie scored 16 points to lead N.C. State and center Elissa Cunane posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
N.C. State made its move in the third quarter when Leslie stole a pass and turned it into a layup on the other end, cutting Iowa’s lead to seven and coaxing Iowa coach Lisa Bluder to call timeout.
Following the break in action, neither team scored for more than two minutes, until Wolfpack forward DD Rogers came up with a steal and outlet pass to Aislinn Konig for a layup that sliced the Hawkeyes’ margin to five.
Iowa had briefly let the energy and momentum shift to N.C. State’s advantage, but the Hawkeyes regained control when guard Alexis Sevillian hit a 3-poitner from the right corner and Gustafson added an inside basket to re-establish a double-digit lead.
“They were closing in,” Gustafson said. “They had a little bit of a run, but I think it was Lexi who hit a really big 3 in the corner and that gave us momentum.”
Gustafson scored 12 points to lead the Hawkeyes as they stretched out their lead over the final 14 minutes.
Iowa gained some separation early in the second quarter when it went on a 7-0 run.
Stewart nailed a jumper from just outside the free-throw line, Doyle came up with a steal and a fast-break layup and Tania Davis nailed a 3-pointer from the left corner. Davis’ trey put Iowa in front 26-14 and prompted N.C. State coach Moore to call timeout with 7:31 remaining until halftime.
The Wolfpack stopped Iowa from running away with the contest for the rest of the period, but the Hawkeyes still led 37-24 at the break.
Gustafson enforced her will on the first half as she had 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and a block in the first 20 minutes. Doyle added seven points and four assists.
N.C. State was still searching for consistent offense at halftime as the Wolfpack went to the break with no players having scored more than six points.
“Today they worked so hard out there,” Bluder said. “We shot the ball well, 24 assists again. That’s kind of our game. We shot the ball well from everywhere, but I thought our defense was pretty good as well.”