As an Astros fan for the last 53 years, I thoroughly enjoyed the 2017 season. The Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in one of the most exciting World Series that I can remember. Filled with momentum changes, Game 2 and Game 5 were Houston victories that no Astros fan will ever forget.
"Let’s Go, ‘Stros" was more prevalent than a Texas howdy and was a constant reminder through the playoffs of what was at stake. The Astros beat the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees to reach their second World Series. Up until 2017, the Houston Astros had not won a World Series game, having been swept in four straight games by the Chicago White Sox in 2005 in their only appearance in the Fall Classic.
To say that winning the World Series was fulfilling is like saying a bowl of Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream is okay. It dramatically understates the truth. Not only was the 2017 World Championship the first in Houston Astros history, it fulfilled a 2013 Sports Illustrated prophecy. It was a dream experience that many Yankees fans take for granted.
It showed that a team that was the worst Major League Baseball team from 2011 -2013, losing 106, 107 and 111 games, respectively, could rise from the ashes. It gave horrible teams hope.
Smart drafting, slow but deliberate development of talent, building the best farm system in the majors, wise trades for quality pitching that didn’t deplete the farm system, shrewd management, using sabermetrics and risky defensive shifts, all seemed to work together to cause a meteoric turnaround in a relatively short time frame.
Also, for those who may have forgotten, Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc on the city of Houston in the middle of August 2017, causing flooding, loss of homes and displacement, long losses of power and stalling daily functions.
The Category 4 hurricane stalled over the city and surrounding area, causing an estimated $125 billion in damages, tied for the costliest coastal cyclone on record.
Through this catastrophe, Houston Strong was born. Houstonians didn’t wait for others to come help. They tirelessly helped their neighbors and worked together to rebuild.
Houston Astros players helped in the community. The players were likeable. They were real. They were genuine. Players that you wanted your kids and grandkids to emulate. They went about their business and won a World Series for the city of Houston.
Then, in the fall of 2019, MLB investigated claims by former Astro Mike Fiers and found that the Astros had cheated. Using centerfield cameras to steal opposing catchers’ signs that were relayed to the pitcher, and relaying those discoveries to the players while they were batting by beating on a trash can, the Astros hitters who participated in the scandal were given a huge advantage.
Make no mistake: If a player thinks he has an advantage, he HAS an advantage. The statistics are undeniable. The Astros had stark increases at home in batting average and RBI versus road statistics.
The Astros cheated.
Would the Astros have won the World Series if they hadn’t cheated? No one will ever know. Would they have won the AL Pennant? Would they have beaten the Red Sox? Would they have won their division? Again, no one knows.
As an Astros fan, I believe they had the talent to win it all without cheating. But baseball is a funny game. To win it all, it takes talent, good game management, freedom from injuries and luck.
I still love the Astros. I will go to Spring Training to support them. I will take in a couple of their games this season. I will watch them and pull for them.
I did not cheat. Yet, when I talk to my Texas Rangers-supporting friends, the first thing they reference is the cheating. I have to listen to it. I have to read about it in the newspaper, on Facebook, on Twitter and on Reddit. I have to hear about it on the local news, on ESPN and on the local sports stations.
I have paid the price of being an Astros fan. Even though I didn’t cheat, my team did. When I wear a cap or T-shirt with the Astros logo on it, I am ridiculed. I am laughed at. I am scorned. I have to hear about it.
You see, my team cheated. I didn’t. Yes, I unknowingly supported a team that cheated. I lived vicariously through the celebrations. I bought the caps and t-shirts. I wore them proudly. I loved every minute of being a fan of a World Champion.
But I didn't cheat. However, it’s character assassination by association. Everyone who knows me knows that I am a diehard Astros fan. When they were the worst team in baseball from 2011 to 2013, they were still my team. I am a fan when they win and I am a fan when they lose.
But what do I do when they cheat? Do I turn my back on them? Do I deny they did anything wrong, or at least say that they didn’t do anything that other teams haven’t done, but just got caught?
No. My response as a true Astros fan is to admit that they cheated. What they did was wrong, no matter what. Cheating is wrong even if you don’t get caught. Cheating is unfair. Getting caught just comes with consequences.
The consequences are being paid by the owner, upper management and players. Unfortunately, consequences are also being paid by the innocent fans.
So, do I give up on the Astros? Do I give up on baseball?
I choose to stand up and say I support the Astros and always will. I do not support them because they cheated. I do not support them because they got caught. I support them because I am an Astros fan.
Their actions show that they are human, able to make bad choices. Given the facts as we know them today, I am certain that not one of the participants would make the same choices again in the same situation.
I believe that everyone deserves another chance. The game of baseball is a game that teaches a lot of life lessons. It’s three strikes before you’re out. If you are a batter, you can fail 67% of the time for your entire career, and you are almost a shoe-in to be in the Hall of Fame.
So, Astros, you have my support. Now go out there and be men of integrity. Don’t make your fans the real losers anymore.
Rob Sellers has been a pharmacist in the Waco area since 1987. He lives in Robinson.
