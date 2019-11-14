The inaugural Greater Waco Sports Awards event has been postponed until next summer due to conflicts with the date, the Greater Waco Sports Commission announced on Thursday.
The event was originally scheduled for Dec. 17 at the Waco Convention Center, but has been moved to June 30, 2020. Organizers found that a number of the teams and athletes they wanted to recognize would not be able to attend in December.
The event is designed to recognize area high school and college teams and athletes who have excelled athletically, including state and national championship teams. Next year’s Greater Waco Sports Awards will honor all the championship teams and athletes from 2019 as well as the first half of 2020. Future events would celebrate a year’s worth of award winners thereafter.
