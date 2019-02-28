Despite historically poor weather in the Central Texas region over the last several months, the 2019 golf season is off to a fast start at Waco’s public and private golf courses, with the area slated to host a prestigious statewide championship later this spring.
City-owned Cottonwood Creek head professional Kenny Duron reported the course’s senior golf association continues with more than 220 members, ages 55 and above, with a sizable increase since the start of the 2018 season.
The group plays every Monday with a number of tournaments and events held through the year with the senior core group playing multiple times during the week.
“We see a large amount of growth, because we have such an active group. When the weather is good, we’re literally overrun with golfers.”
But therein lies the problem for Cottonwood Creek and just about every other course in the Central Texas area. The lack of decent golf playing conditions on a consistent basis.
“This was the worst weather I’ve ever seen on a consistent basis over the last quarter of 2018,” said Duron. “October is usually one of our best months, but we were washed out every weekend. The same has continued for the first part of 2019. I really can’t remember two good days on the weekend since the fall. It’s been crazy.”
The city course was on pace to have one of its best ever years in 2018 going into September, but because of the soggy fall, it dragged down the overall number of rounds played.
“We’ll have two great and three terrible days,” added Ridgewood Head Golf Professional James Williams. “It’s hard for anybody to get into a rhythm here or anywhere. We had a great day to play this week, but today (Thursday) the high was 40 and we had one golfer. We’ve got a men’s tournament Saturday morning which may be OK, but then Saturday afternoon and Sunday it’s going to turn cold again.”
Ridgewood will get a rare moment of statewide golf spotlight, April, 22-25, when it hosts the Texas Golf Association Super Senior Tournament, for players 60 and over. It may give the hundreds of local, active senior golfers a possible home course advantage.
“I’m super excited to host a statewide golf event in Waco and showcase the great golf we have in this area. As a PGA professional, this makes me very proud,” Williams said.
Williams said the par 70 course originally designed by Texas architect Ralph Plummer has hosted the Big 12 Women’s Tournament along with the Women’s Texas Golf Association championship twice. But this is the first statewide TGA event here since he became head professional. Ridgewood will host the state senior championship in 2020 and the WTGA champion again in 2021.
“It’s always good to be back in the state spotlight,” said Duron, whose course will host the Texas high school regional tournaments later this spring along with a number of top junior events.
For more information on joining one of the many golf leagues at Cottonwood, e-mail kennyd@wacotx.gov or call 254-745-6009. For information in participating in the Texas Super Senior at Ridgewood in April, you can go to www.txga.org or call the pro shop at 254-772-2050.
Folds of Honor Military Tribute Program
As part of the Folds of Honor Military Tribute Program (FHMTP), the McLennan Community College Highlanders golf team is honoring U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Robert B. Young by having an MCC team member carry a special golf bag displaying Young’s name, rank and branch of service at tournaments during the 2018-19 school year.
The special MCC golf bag will be raffled away at the end of the 2019 spring season. Raffle tickets will be sold for $1 each at different MCC events throughout the school year. Last season, the Highlanders raised $1000 through the raffle for donation to the program.
For more information about McLennan golf’s Folds of Honor participation or to make a donation, contact MCC athletics at athletics@mclennan.edu.
Curtis Hankamer Classic
The Baylor men’s golf team holds its largest fundraiser of the spring open all golfers, with or without a Baylor tie-in, to help raise funds for the team which captured its first Big 12 Match Play Title last fall.
The 36th annual Curtis Hankamer Classic will be held on Tuesday, March 12 at the Golf Club of Houston, the longtime home of the PGA Tour’s Houston Open in Humble, Texas.
The format is a four-person scramble with players able to bring their own team or be paired with one. The best-ball scramble starts at 8 a.m. with lunch at the course afterwards. The field is limited to 120 players and 30 teams.
For more information and to sign up for the Baylor Hankamer Classic, contact head men’s golf coach Mike McGraw at Michael_J_McGraw@baylor.edu.
Cottonwood Creek tournaments and events
Cottonwood Creek is hosting a wide variety of charity and high school tournaments in March. On March 1-2, there is the girl’s high school Marvin Dameron Invitational. On March 8-9, a boy’s high school Marvin Dameron Invitational. On Friday March 15, it’s the Lockridge–Priest/Fight for 5 benefiting the victims of the Gatesville Hospital explosion, Saturday, March 23–Demo Day 10:00-2:00. Other events are: Thursday March 28-Bosqueville Education Foundation 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. shotgun; March 30-Pilgrim’s Pride benefiting McLennan County Jr. Livestock Show 1 p.m. shotgun.
For more information on all on these tournament, call Cottonwood at 254-745-6009.