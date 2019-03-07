It’s 972 miles from Waco to Augusta, Georgia and Augusta National Golf Club, site of the annual Masters golf tournament, but Centex junior golfers can now take the first step to qualify for the 2019 Drive, Chip and Putt competition with the finals held the day before the 2020 Masters.
All boys and girls, ages 7-15, can now register and sign up for the annual contest at drivechipandputt.com with qualifying sites all over Texas. The closest are two locations in Round Rock. One qualifier will be held at Teravista Golf Club on June 1 and the other is at The Driving Range Round Rock on June 20.
Winners from there, judged on a points system which includes driving, chipping and putting, will advance to the subregional qualifier event near San Antonio in July and a regional qualifying event in October, which decides who wins a free trip to the 2020 Masters for the national finals.
Last year, Waco junior golfer Brayden Bare, a former city junior champion and current high school sophomore, had the best local showing. He won his local qualifier in Round Rock in the boys 14-15 division and barely missed out in the subregional event, finishing sixth overall.
Kambri Splinter from Killeen and Jase Mayo from Harker Heights earned alternate status in their respective divisions last year.
The competition is open to any junior players regardless of golfing background and ability, all with the same dream: a free trip to Augusta National and a chance to compete on the green grass stage on national television.
“We are delighted that Drive, Chip and Putt continues to achieve our goal of engaging junior golfers of all ages and skill levels,” said Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament. “As a result of our shared partnership with the PGA of America and USGA, Drive, Chip and Putt gets better every year, helping new and returning young players across the country experience all the benefits our great game has to offer in a unique and fun way.”
Waco natives Bill Rogers and Dave Eichelberger played eight and seven times, respectively, in the Masters in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, but the welcome mat is now officially open for local golfers to attempt to qualify and make their journeys to Augusta National and the 2020 Masters.
Texas Golf Hall of Fame nominations
Nominations for the 2019 Class of the Texas Golf Hall of Fame opened last Friday. Texas golf fans are urged to nominate qualified individuals according to the guidelines on the Hall’s website at texasgolfhof.org.
Nominations, which can only be made online, will be accepted until April 26. Nominees will be reviewed for eligibility and voted on by living Hall members, the Hall's board of directors, and designated Texas golf media members.