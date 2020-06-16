When we think of sports teams, we almost always refer to the team’s mascot rather than their location. The Cowboys. The Texans. The Rockets. The Mavs. The Spurs. These teams are known, by Texans anyway, simply by their mascot names.
I’ve often wondered what goes into naming a sports’ team’s mascot. Most sports want an element of toughness or fierceness associated with their team. That’s why we have so many lions and tigers and bears, as well as raiders and pirates and giants. The Arizona baseball team seemed to nail the vicious mascot with the adoption of the Diamondbacks as their mascot back in 1998.
While the average player and fan wants their team to be feared, some mascots are hardly intimidating. For instance, in Texas high schools, we have the Hutto Hippos, the New Braunfels Unicorns and, closer to home, the Frost Polar Bears. None of these mascots were selected for their natural habitat being in the vicinity of the school, but the names are unique and, let’s face it, hard to dislike. I mean, Coca Cola loves polar bears enough to use them in their Christmas ad campaigns. The fact that polar bears are lethal predators and are not afraid to go after human beings does not take away from their likeability.
Minor league sports teams seem to select team mascots with likeability factors. My hometown features the El Paso Chihuahuas. While I’m not a big fan of the little dog, I think the nickname fits the team well. Vermont has the Lake Monsters, a reference to Champy, Lake Champlain’s answer to the Loch Ness monster. Fans of M*A*S*H* can’t forget the Toledo Mud Hens, Max Klinger’s favorite team. Apparently not satisfied to call themselves the Raccoons, the Rocket City Trash Pandas are a real team. Some great team names all around.
I guess I first started to wonder about the inspiration behind mascots when I started paying attention to professional hockey. The Pittsburgh franchise is called the Penguins. I don’t know of anyone who has a fear of penguins. Quite the opposite, a penguin almost always brings a smile to the face of a person who sees one, either on TV or at a zoo. Penguins are just likeable animals, and the fact that it’s alliterative to Pittsburgh only makes it that much better.
Granted, I have heard some people say that they don’t like the Penguins at all, but it has more to do with the players and the style of play than it does with the mascot. It’s just hard to hate a penguin.
The same is true of the Miami Dolphins. Who doesn’t love Flipper? They’re smart, seemingly playful and just loads of fun to watch. When we lived on the coast, it was always a good day if we could see some dolphins out on the Intracoastal Waterway.
Which leads us to the question of what to name a new team should we ever have the opportunity to do so. If we want to go with a likeable animal mascot, I have a few suggestions.
Should we be awarded a new NFL or NBA franchise, I suggest we go with the Otters. Otters are one of most playful, amusing animals that ever lived on earth. A visit to the zoo isn’t complete without stopping at the otter house to watch them cavort and perform acrobatics in the pool. They always seem to have a smile on their face, even though it’s just the way the mouth is shaped. I like the Otters very much, and I think a lot of fans would welcome them into the league, too.
If you think the otters is not appropriate, perhaps you might prefer the Pandas. The Battling Pandas of the NL Central division would be a fan favorite without a question.
Or why not the Kansas City Koalas of the NHL? No, they may not strike fear into the hearts of opposing teams, but would you want to be known as someone who goes out regularly to beat Koalas? I don’t think so.
Mascots can be fearsome. They can evoke local color or heritage. And they can evoke an animal that is universally beloved. But it can always go too far.
No one should ever have to play a game for the Columbus Cuddly Kittens. That’s just wrong.
