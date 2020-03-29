This COVID-19 virus has really upset a lot of things in our world. Lives are in turmoil. People are being laid off, others are getting sick, some (too many) are dying. And it’s not just in the United States. It’s a worldwide pandemic.
With this in mind, we have had to make priorities and we are realizing what’s really important in life. Sports, to be frank, isn’t all that important. It’s entertainment. And while we want our entertainment, even need our entertainment, it pales in comparison to wanting to survive and make sure those we love and care about survive.
Having said all that, this is also a sports column, and it’s time to discuss sports.
With the cancellation of the winter sports championship tournaments, the careers of college athletes were put into limbo. Teams and players expecting to play deep into March were suddenly told their seasons were over and to go home.
What about eligibility for seniors? For underclassmen? What about this season? Next season? All these and other questions went unanswered then and are still, to a large degree, in limbo.
If the NCAA extendsed eligibility for another year as it has suggested that it will, what about the incoming athletes? What about roster spots and scholarships and a myriad of other questions.
The NCAA also has suffered as a result, at least for the cancellations of the basketball tournaments. Both the men’s and women’s tournaments made significant money for the NCAA, in large part because of television money. Now that the tournaments have been called off, that revenue is lost.
What can be done? Can we move forward and in an orderly manner?
Here’s my solution to the winter sports dilemma.
I propose that the NCAA, NIT and other traditional postseason basketball tournaments be transformed into preseason tournaments for the 2020-21 season only. Keep the regular season schedules starting at their normal times, but let the tournaments start six weeks ahead of time. Allow the conferences to complete their conference tournaments and let the selection committees make their selections.
Allow those who are using up their last year of eligibility to come back for the preseason tournaments, but only for those tournaments. With one caveat.
Each team that plays in the tournaments has to use the same roster they would have used in this year’s canceled tournaments. In other words, the incoming freshmen and transfers would not be allowed to play in the preseason tournaments. And the seniors who would have played will play for as long as their teams are still in the hunt.
I suggested this idea to our sports editor, Brice Cherry. He thought such tournaments would play havoc with the football games and television rights to those games. And, yes, it would present a bit of a problem. But March Madness has been played on CBS, TBS and TNT for the last few years. CBS has shown SEC football, but TNT and TBS don’t show college games. Either CBS can find a way around football games, such as playing the basketball games on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays, or sell their rights to TBS and TNT.
Would fans watch such a tournament? I think they would. I mean, which is more intriguing — a second-round battle between two very good basketball teams or another Alabama vs. Western Carolina School of Dentistry football “game?” Sure, there are die-hard Bama fans that would always prefer to watch the Crimson Tide, but I think most sports fans would rather watch the basketball tournament.
Another question is this. There are some basketball players who are making themselves eligible for the NBA and WNBA drafts. Would a player being drafted by the LA Lakers want to take time away from a professional career to play for their school’s championship? Would a Sabrina Ionescu or a Lauren Cox be willing to have one more shot at a national championship instead of moving on to a professional career? Would track and field athletes be willing to stay at their respective schools instead of starting their professional track careers?
Few people would know the answers to these questions, but I can’t think of a better way to resolve the issues swirling around the disappointment and financial losses of the NCAA tournaments that were all canceled. Nor can I think of a better way to resolve the issues of senior eligibility for the winter athletes.
Once the tournaments are over, the seniors are gone, and the teams can resume their regular schedules with the new players and the returning players. And, hopefully, March Madness will return to March and things will become normal again.
Or at least as normal as we can be for a long time to come.
