Several years ago, when the late Joe Paterno of Penn State was held up to be a paragon of virtue in college sports, a reporter asked him a hypothetical question.
What would Paterno do if one of his players took one step barely out of bounds while scoring the game-winning touchdown as time expired? Assuming the referees didn’t catch it (this was before official replays), would Paterno tell the refs, or would he want his player to tell the refs?
Paterno’s answer was that the referees are supposed to catch that kind of stuff. If they fail to catch it, that’s part of the game. There’s no need to confess to the error.
When I was on the high school football team, our coach was teaching us a trick play to use. The offense would line up, and the center would snap the ball. The backfield would act as though it was running a sweep, while the center fell down. The trick was that the center never gave the ball to the quarterback. He then would get up and run with it as far as he could.
There’s just a couple of things wrong with the play. First, high school rules back then were that a fumble could not be advanced. Second, if a player is down, he cannot then get up and run. When asked about that, the coach gave a sly smile and said words to the effect that the referees probably wouldn’t catch either of those issues. To this day, I still believe Preston Pearson pushed off on the Vikings’ DB when he made the first “Hail Mary” catch. To this day, Pearson denies it. Does it matter? After all, the referees didn’t make a call of pass interference against him. Based on Paterno and my coach’s life lesson, what the referee doesn’t catch is fair.
In a world that has finally become aware of social issues, it seems like a good time to ask about ethics in sports. Time and time again, we’ve read about coaches talking about their love for the kids and how much they enjoy helping them develop off the field as well as on it. Although I’ve given three small examples of how that can come into conflict, I’m guessing it happens more often than we’d care to admit in sports.
But isn’t part of life lessons teaching people to play the game within the rules, to follow the rules and to punish those who break the rules? Don’t we want cheaters exposed and those who play fair to be rewarded for their integrity and hard work?
Look, I get that we like to skirt the law every now and then. Texas’ roadways are a testament to the cavalier way we look at the speed limit. We see it not so much as a maximum, but more as a suggestion. And there are so many tales about fishermen and their stories that we simply say something sounds like a fish story if it seems too unbelievable, or shorten it to “that sounds fishy.”
And there’s nothing wrong with a good trick play on the football field. The old “Statue of Liberty” play is still dusted off every now and then. The flea flicker play is always fun to watch. Heck, the entire wishbone offense that was so prevalent in the 1970’s and 80’s was premised on the very idea of tricking the defense with hiding the ball. I enjoy the trick play as well as anyone.
But is the trick play really a good lesson to teach if the “trick” includes breaking the rules? There’s pushing the envelope, and then there’s ignoring a rule or two to advance one’s goals. If we break one, what’s to stop us from breaking another, and another?
Remember the outrage when baseball was revealed to be a steroid-driven league, when several of the stars of the game were shown to be using play enhancing medications to continue their careers or make them into something they wouldn’t be but for the chemicals?
Lance Armstrong is vilified for his steroid use, but one has to ask the question. If Armstrong was the lone wolf or if he was merely taking the stuff to keep up with the competition?
I believe the vast majority of the coaches in our state are truly committed to teaching teenagers how to be not just better athletes but better people. I believe the men and women who coach our children are people of integrity and really do care about the rules.
But even the best of people sometimes are confronted with a test. How we react tells us more about ourselves than what we say.
By the way, my coach never put the play into our game plan. In fact, we only practiced it that one time, and never after the issue was raised about whether it could be considered cheating. My coaches had integrity, after all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.