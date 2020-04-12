Someone in the newsroom mentioned a poll on ESPN. The poll suggested that over 70% of Americans will not attend another sporting event until there is an antidote for COVID-19.
While it’s possible for sports to revive without the crowds, the games will be missing a key element of the game. I’ve not attended a lot of games where the scores were close near the end, but when I have the crowd seemed to be an important element in helping the home team get the win.
I was at a Cincinnati Reds game in 1990. The Reds were battling the San Francisco Giants for their division crown. The Giants came to town for a three-game series at the old Riverfront Stadium. The game wasn’t a sellout, but there were a lot of people in the stands.
The Giants jumped out to an early lead, something like 5-3, going into the bottom of the fifth. As the Reds prepared to send their first batter to the plate, a roar suddenly arose from the crowd, as if to will the Reds to victory. It must have worked, because the Reds went on to win the game, the series, the division and the World Series.
My favorite game of crowd participation came the year after I graduated from high school. A proud graduate of Whitehouse High School in East Texas, our football team had been nothing to brag about. One of my best friends, a multi-year starter at quarterback, once shared that he was telling people at his work about our senior year in football. He told them that Whitehouse had a perfect season that year, but we ruined it by winning our homecoming game. We were the Kansas of high school sports our football team couldn’t beat you, but we’ll own you in basketball.
Still, the year after I graduated, something happened. Two students who had transferred into our district were eligible to play after having sat out the previous year. One of the players was a quarterback, the other a running back. Those two apparently made quite a difference.
We finished our regular season at 9-1. We defeated perennial power White Oak but fell to the Gladewater Bears, leaving Whitehouse and White Oak (the Roughnecks) with one district loss apiece. Gladewater had gone through district undefeated with only one game remaining.
Gladewater came into the White Oak game needing a win to clinch district. White Oak needed a win to tie Gladewater and Whitehouse for district champs. (This was in the days when only the district champ went to the playoffs, so winning district was very important.)
My best friend, Chris, and I decided to drive up to White Oak to watch the game. We brought along two of our friends, Cretia and Terrie. It promised to be a good game. And it was.
The score went back and forth for the first three quarters, when White Oak took the lead early in the fourth. Down by three, Gladewater needed to score to tie or win the game. A tie would win district.
The Bears scored a touchdown with about five minutes left in the game. The home crowd was nervous. Sitting in the middle of the Roughneck crowd, we were on edge as well.
White Oak got the ball, and started moving, but wound up having to punt. Time was ticking down, and if the Bears could pick up a few first downs, the game would be theirs.
But White Oak held them to three and out.
Now time was of the essence and the home team was pinned deep in their own territory. The home crowd seemed deflated, thinking all was lost.
My friend, Terrie, had been a cheerleader at Whitehouse. She wasn’t very big, maybe five feet tall, but she could yell louder than anyone I know. As the Roughnecks began their huddle for the first play of their do-or-die drive, Terrie began to yell, “Go! Go! Go!”
It took maybe a minute, but the chant began to spread to those around us and soon was rocking the entire home field stands. The stadium echoed with “Go! Go! Go!”
White Oak began to move the ball, and every time the team broke the huddle, Terrie would start in again, this time with the whole stands picking it up instantly.
At one point during the drive, one of the mothers in the stand sitting near us turned with a big smile on her face and said something about how Terrie sure was good at this and we must really want the Roughnecks to win. We explained we were from Whitehouse, and that was enough. She knew that, for this one night, Whitehouse and White Oak were united in our desire to defeat Gladewater.
With time running out, responding to the chant of, “Go! Go! Go!” ringing through the fall night sky, the home team scored a touchdown, winning the game and sending the district into a three-way tie for first. The coaches met the next morning and tossed a coin to determine who would represent our district in the playoffs. For the first time all season, Whitehouse won the coin toss. We lost the bi-district game, but for a school that had had so little success on the gridiron, the trip to the playoffs was a special moment. Until some kid named Mahomes graced the Whitehouse football team.
I have never forgotten that night at Roughneck Stadium. The noise and the excitement and the electricity was incredible. I asked Terrie years later if she remembered that night. She didn’t, but I’ll never forget it.
So, yeah, we can play sports without the spectators. But we will be missing an important part of the game if we do.
