Geography can be a bit hazy.
Take Texas, for instance. The state is so big and covers so vast an area of land that it’s hard to put it into geographic terms.
Years ago, I was having a conversation with a friend in college. She was from the Midland-Odessa area, and she told me she was from West Texas. I told her she wasn’t. She told me she was, and I again disagreed with her. She asked me where I was from. I told her I was born and raised in El Paso. Odessa sits 283 miles east of El Paso.
And if we were to tell someone from Amarillo that they were from West Texas or even North Texas, that person would quickly correct us and tell us they are from the Panhandle. Where does East Texas begin? If you talk about coastal Texas, are we referring to the Houston area, the Corpus Christi area or the Brownsville area? The Rio Grande Valley area of Texas generally refers to the part of the state in our southernmost area, but it could be argued the entire Texas-Mexico border is the valley.
I say this because sometimes our geography gets the better of us. Take, for instance, our sports leagues and conferences which seem to have a loose understanding of the term's meaning.
There is a minor league hockey league known as the ECHL. At one time, ECHL stood for East Coast Hockey League. There’s not a lot to figure out with the East Coast. It suggests that the states and provinces that abut the Atlantic Ocean. Originally, the league consisted of five teams all along the Atlantic coast.
Then, in 2003, they agreed to take on teams that used to be with the West Coast Hockey League (guess where most of their teams were found). As a result, the East Coast Hockey League wound up with teams located in Alaska, California, Idaho and Nevada. The fact that neither Nevada nor Idaho is located on the Pacific coast was not problematic, I guess.
Currently, the East Coast Hockey League (to their credit, they now go by ECHL) has more teams nowhere near the East Coast than on the Atlantic. But why let geography get in the way?
Another sports league that is geographically challenged is the Pacific Coast League, a Triple-A baseball league. The league has teams in Fresno, Sacramento and Tacoma, Washington. The rest of their teams are from New Mexico, Nevada, Tennessee, Utah, Oklahoma and Texas. The Texas teams are the Round Rock Express, San Antonio Missions and El Paso Chihuahuas. Growing up in El Paso, one of my fond memories was getting in the family car and driving to the west side of Mt. Franklin, so we could watch the sun set over the Pacific Ocean. Breathtaking.
How many of us really believe that Missouri is a Southeastern state? Apparently, the folks in the SEC think they are. And I can’t remember when Colorado, Arizona or Utah were part of the Pacific coast, but there they are in the Pacific Athletic Conference. (I guess here is where we should also talk about counting, at least in college. Why does the Big 10 have 14 teams, while the Big 12 has 10?)
Of course, near and dear to many readers is their favorite NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys. A quick look at the map reveals that Dallas is in no way an eastern team, but there they are, part of the NFC East. With the exception of the four teams located in the NFC West, every other team in the NFC is further east than Dallas, but the Cowboys are in a league with the Giants, Eagles and Redskins. Every one of these teams can see the Atlantic Ocean within an hour’s drive or so from their stadium, except for the Cowboys.
There are perfectly reasonable answers to all these frustrations with geography (and numbers). Most conferences and leagues have made efforts to get away from geography. The East Coast Hockey League now calls themselves simply the ECHL, and the Pacific Athletic Conference now simply goes by Pac-12. The Cowboys are part of the NFC East because of the great rivalries that were established before the current alignment of the NFL.
Still, there’s something a bit annoying thinking of the Round Rock Express being a Pacific Coast League team.
