Former national championship-winning quarterback Vince Young will be in Waco on Thursday, hosting a workout and signing autographs at the grand opening of Crunch Fitness.
The event is slated from 5-8 p.m. Young will lead a training session modeled after an NFL quarterback’s workout with 50 social media winners. Then he’ll sign autographs for patrons at a meet-and-greet event to follow.
Crunch Fitness Waco is located at 575 North Valley Mills Drive, near the intersection of Valley Mills and Waco Drives.
Young led the Texas Longhorns to the 2005 NCAA title before being drafted in the first round by the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. He spent parts of nine seasons in the league, making two Pro Bowls.
Young was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame last year, and will be enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame later this year.
AP sources: Alabama QB Hurts in transfer portal
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts has taken an important step toward transferring.
Hurts entered his name into the NCAA transfer database portal on Wednesday, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the NCAA list is not publicly accessible.
Putting his name on the list allows other schools to contact Hurts, who has already graduated and is eligible to play his final season as a graduate transfer. It’s not a binding decision to transfer.
Former Vikes coach Childress quits AAF
ATLANTA — Brad Childress didn’t make it to his first game as coach of the Atlanta Legends in the Alliance of American Football.
The new spring league announced Wednesday that Childress has “stepped away from his role” a month before the first game. No reason was given for his decision. The former Minnesota Vikings coach will be replaced by Kevin Coyle, who had signed on to be the Legends’ defensive coordinator.
The AAF begins its inaugural season the week after the Super Bowl. Atlanta is one of eight teams and will play its home games at Georgia State Stadium, formerly known as Turner Field.
Former NFL star Michael Vick is the Legends’ offensive coordinator.
The 62-year-old Childress coached the Vikings from 2006-10, compiling a record of 39-35 with two playoff appearances.
Miller’s deal with Rangers could expand to $5M
ARLINGTON, Texas — Free agent right-hander Shelby Miller signed a $2 million, one-year contract with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday and can make another $3 million in performance bonuses.
The Rangers expect Miller to be fully healthy by the start of spring training. The 28-year-old had Tommy John surgery in May 2017 while with Arizona, and he made four only starts last year with the Diamondbacks before going on the disabled list in mid-July with right elbow inflammation. He made one relief appearance at the end of last season.
“We see this as a chance to add a relatively young, power pitcher to the staff,” general manager Jon Daniels said. “Healthy now after rehabbing last year, we think Shelby has more in the tank.”
Miller, who is from Brownwood, Texas, was the 19th overall pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2009 MLB draft. He is 37-53 with a 3.83 ERA in 131 games (124 starts) over seven big league seasons with St. Louis, Atlanta and Arizona.
Bettman: Seattle will host draft and All-Star weekend
SEATTLE — On his first trip to Seattle since the city was granted the NHL’s 32nd franchise, Commissioner Gary Bettman announced a couple more rewards for the future franchise’s investment.
Bettman said the league has promised Seattle it will host All-Star weekend within its first seven seasons, with the team slated to begin play in 2021-22. Bettman also says Seattle will host the NHL draft, and that event will likely be awarded before the All-Star Game arrives.
“It doesn’t mean we are going to wait seven years,” Bettman said. “We’re going to be bringing league events here. This is where we want to be.”
Bettman’s unexpected and informal announcement was part of his first visit to Seattle since the franchise was approved by the league’s Board of Governors in early December. Bettman met with members of the ownership group, political leaders in the city, fans who have placed deposits on season tickets and reviewed the status of the massive renovation of the arena at Seattle Center where the team will play.
Seattle’s ownership group has put up over $1.5 billion in expansion fees, upgrades to the building formerly known as KeyArena, and a state-of-the-art practice facility that is expected to open in time to host the first training camp.