Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end George Andrie died of congestive heart failure on Tuesday morning at his home in Woodway. He was 78.
Andrie, a sixth-round pick in 1962, played on the Cowboys’ Doomsday Defense along with Pro Football Hall of Fame tackle Bob Lilly.
His most memorable play came in the Ice Bowl against the Green Bay Packers in 1967 when he scooped up a fumble and returned it 7 yards for a touchdown.
Andrie made the Pro Bowl five times, All-Pro once and won a Super Bowl VI ring with the Cowboys. He is survived by his wife Mary Lou, seven children, 14 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.