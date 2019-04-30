Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson will be the featured speaker at the Salvation Army’s annual luncheon Thursday at the Brazos Room of the downtown Hilton.
Pearson, a member of the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor, scored 48 touchdowns in his career and made three Pro Bowls. He helped the Cowboys reach three Super Bowls in the 1970s, including a win over Denver in Super Bowl XII.
Thursday’s event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will also feature a recognition of KWTX-TV’s Rusty Garrett for his work with the “Toys for Tots” program.