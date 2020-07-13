Behold, an actual, real-life conversation between me and a Native American friend, Sam Tiger:
ME: But isn’t the Redskins name supposed to be a tribute?
SAM: How’d you like it if there were a team called the Whiteskins?
ME: (As the obviousness washes over me) Uhhh … yeah. I see your point.
That conversation didn’t happen yesterday. It’s actually nearly 30 years old. Sam was my buddy and sophomore year college roommate. He also played high school football and was a passionate follower of all things gridiron. But it was his perspective as a full-blooded American Indian that helped me, at 19, gain a clearer understanding of the offensiveness of Washington’s NFL mascot.
When the Washington franchise announced on Monday that it was retiring the Redskins name, it wasn’t just a sign of the times. Oh, be assured that this move doesn’t happen without the national uprising against social injustice that followed the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The movement coaxed Washington’s sponsors to put pressure on the team and threaten to remove their financial support, the only way stubborn owner Daniel Snyder would ever budge.
Nevertheless, while the team’s mascot change doesn’t happen outside a 2020 culture shift, it remains a battle that was decades in the making.
There is a faction of Americans who cry that this is all political correctness run amok. On the one hand, I agree that people are too easily offended nowadays. Honestly, some of it manifests as false social media outrage: “Hey, look at me! I’m mad! I’m so woke! Everyone applaud how woke I am!”
But on the other hand – and this is the crucial point as it pertains to the Redskins controversy – we as a nation should seek to root out racism (and racist symbols and names) at every turn. As far as sports mascots go, the name “Redskins” feels inherently racist. It’s at the very least offensive to large numbers of the American Indian population.
This isn’t a new charge. People have pushed back against Washington’s team name since the franchise first adopted the mascot in 1933. Many American Indian tribes refuse to say the name, but rather refer to it as the R-word. My former colleague Jason Orts always called the team “the Racial Slurs.”
The National Congress of American Indians, the country’s oldest and largest such organization, first took up the fight against the Washington team name in the 1940s. The activist group Change the Mascot, launched by Oneida Indian Tribe, has also pushed for change for many years. For these groups, Monday’s announcement delivered sweet victory.
“This is a good decision for the country – not just Native peoples – since it closes a painful chapter of denigration and disrespect toward Native Americans and other people of color,” said Ray Halbritter, an Oneida Nation member and head of the Change the Mascot campaign.
It should have never taken this long. The origins of the term “redskin” as a derogatory slur can be traced all the way back to the Civil War era. Again, the NCAI is on record as calling it offensive for the past 80 years. The franchise displayed a wanton insensitivity in spurning requests to change the name for nearly a century. And they undoubtedly would have kept the name had their wallet not been threatened by sponsors.
Now, can you find Native Americans who say the name isn’t offensive, but rather prideful? Of course. Nowadays it’s not hard to locate differing opinions on any subject under the sun. That doesn’t change the fact that more than 30 national Native American organizations have publicly called the name racist.
(Incidentally, as far as alternate team names go, I’m a big fan of the Hogs, which would be a nice nod to the team’s famed offensive line of the 1980s, or the Red Tails, a military-inspired name which would pay homage to the Tuskegee Airmen. I can also recognize the inspired genius of the Pigskins, especially since it would lend itself to a Hogs nickname alternative, but it’s a safe bet that Washington will avoid any “Skins” reference altogether.)
With Washington finally shedding the Redskin mascot, it opens up questions over which sports teams might be next in line to make such a move. It’s already happening with teams like Major League Baseball’s Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Indians and the NCAA’s Florida State Seminoles. There is certainly more of a debate to be had over whether a name like the Indians represents pride or disgrace, unlike the Redskins, which is almost universally condemned by Native Americans as disparaging. However, I’d be surprised if Cleveland, Atlanta and FSU (among others) didn’t ultimately switch mascots someday. It’s been trending that way for many years, particularly in college sports, where Utah, Stanford, St. John’s and Miami of Ohio have dropped Indian-related nicknames, among others.
You may consider that a bridge too far. Everyone is free to his or her own take. Just know that when you lose it on social media and angrily denounce changes to the Cleveland Indians or Uncle Ben’s Rice or Aunt Jemima pancake syrup as too politically correct, you sound no less annoying or out-of-touch than the super-woke social justice warriors. There are far greater issues in the world to tackle. Should it really quell your enjoyment of Washington’s NFL football team if they’re suddenly called the Washington Americans?
Some change is good. In this case, it was long overdue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.