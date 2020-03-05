The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host a Spring Break Basketball Camp at First Baptist Woodway starting Monday.

The camp will be open to students in fourth through sixth grades at a cost of $100. It will run Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.

To ask questions or register, contact Larren Silver at (254) 498-6043 or email lsilver@fca.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments