The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will be holding an FCA Basketball Academy beginning Sept. 23.

The academy will run for eight Mondays from Sept. 23 to Nov. 18, with one night off on Oct. 14. It will be held at Crestview Church of Christ (7129 Delhi in Woodway), and is open to boys and girls ages 9-14. The cost is $40.

To ask questions, call Larren Silver at (254) 498-6043.

