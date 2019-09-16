The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will be holding an FCA Basketball Academy beginning Sept. 23.
The academy will run for eight Mondays from Sept. 23 to Nov. 18, with one night off on Oct. 14. It will be held at Crestview Church of Christ (7129 Delhi in Woodway), and is open to boys and girls ages 9-14. The cost is $40.
To ask questions, call Larren Silver at (254) 498-6043.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.