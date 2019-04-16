Waco’s newest professional sports team seems to be finding its footing.
FC Waco, a nonprofit, adult semipro soccer squad that started in 2018, is off to a 3-0-0 record in its 2019 campaign after defeating Samba FC of San Antonio, 6-4, last weekend. FC Waco plays in the United Premier Soccer League, taking on teams from around Texas and Oklahoma.
And it’s getting it done on the field. The team currently leads its division and has outscored its opponents, 16-5.
They’ll try to pick up their fourth win when they host the second-place team, the San Antonio Runners, at 5 p.m. Saturday at University High School. Tickets are $5 for adults, while kids are free.
Online: https://www.fcwaco.com/