NORMAN, Okla. – Shelly Fanning’s career-high 24 kills paced four Baylor players in double figures, and the BU volleyball team whacked Oklahoma, 25-20, 34-36, 27-25, 25-21, for its third consecutive Big 12 win on Saturday.
Fanning had only three errors in 46 swings, tallying a .457 hitting percentage. Fanning also led Baylor with seven blocks.
Yossiana Pressley contributed 18 kills and 10 digs, while Aniah Philo and Gia Milana had 13 digs each.
Baylor’s setter tandem of Hannah Lockin (4 kills, 27 assists) and Hannah Fluegel (34 assists, 14 digs for her first career double-double) also had productive evenings. Tara Wulf helped start many volleys with 28 digs for Baylor (15-7 overall, 7-4 Big 12), which will take on Iowa State on Wednesday at home.
BU faces WVU for Big 12 tournament title
The No. 9 Baylor soccer team will try to win its second straight Big 12 tournament title when it faces No. 14 West Virginia at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City.
The Big 12 regular season champion Bears (17-4) have won 10 straight games, including a 1-0 overtime win against West Virginia (13-4-3) on Oct. 5 in Morgantown.
Baylor beat Iowa State and Texas Tech to advance to the tournament championship game while West Virginia beat Oklahoma and No. 18 Texas.
The game will be televised on FS1.
NO. 2 Mary Hardin-Baylor nearly flawless in 80-7 rout of Louisiana College
BELTON – For once, No. 2 Mary Hardin-Baylor took almost an entire quarter to score their first points of a ball game, but they made up for it the rest of the game as the Crusaders easily handled Louisiana College, 80-7, Saturday at Crusader Stadium.
The Cru (9-0, 8-0 American Southwest Conference) set up their first points of the game off an interception by Keith Gipson. Markeith Miller ran the ball in with 3:52 left in the first quarter to start the rout. By the end of the first half, UMHB had stretched the lead to 42-0. The Wildcats (4-5, 4-4 ASC) were held scoreless until 3:56 remaining in the game.
The Crusaders clinched a share of the conference title and earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III National Championships. The team finished with 367 total yards of offense, and limited Louisiana to 30 yards rushing and 156 total yards.
Mary Hardin-Baylor travels to Marshall next Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff against East Texas Baptist University.
Woodward hired as Rangers manager
Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward was hired as manager of the Texas Rangers on Saturday, six weeks after Jeff Banister was fired.
He received a three-year contract with a club option for 2022. He will be introduced at a news conference Monday.
Woodward inherits a team that went 67-95 and finished last in the AL West, with the focus turning to the development of younger players. Texas had its first consecutive losing seasons since 2005-08.
The hiring ended a process during which general manager Jon Daniels and the Rangers interviewed more than 10 candidates, including bench coach Don Wakamatsu after he served as interim coach the final 10 games of the season.
Woodward was interviewed this week after the Dodgers finished their second straight season in which they advanced to the World Series, losing both times. The last team before Los Angeles that appeared in consecutive World Series without winning the title was Texas in 2010 and 2011.
“We interviewed a number of strong candidates during an extensive interview process for our managerial role and believe we have found the right fit in Chris Woodward,” Daniels said in a statement released by the team. “We look forward to working with him and everyone on the baseball staff to develop and grow a culture that will lead to success for many years to come.”