Fort Worth’s Ed Brooks parred the second playoff hole Thursday at Ridgewood Country Club to capture the 2019 Texas Golf Association Super Senior Championship, the first TGA state tournament ever held in Waco.
Brooks. 69, defeated McKinney’s Gary Kirwan, 70, by two-putting from 35 feet on the par 4 18th at Ridgewood CC and took the victory when Kirwan failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker.
“The difference in sudden death is you tend to go for everything and that’s what I wanted to do,” Brooks said. “I thought I had it really close on the first playoff hole and didn’t make the putt and I wanted to be aggressive again.”
The Waco victory completed an impressive streak of championship golf for Brooks. He won the Texas State Amateur at age 47, in 1997, then captured the Texas Senior Amateur in 2017 and capped the three-peat on a sunny Thursday afternoon.
Kirwan capped a somber three-peat of his own by finishing second in the Super Senior, open to players 65 and older, for the third straight year.
“I told my wife I would quit if I didn’t win by age 70, so maybe I need to quit now. Still, I putted really, really well today.”
He shot a second round 70, the second lowest score of the day, to go with an opening 74 for a 144 total to tie Brooks. The first round leader, Brooks shot 69, but added a 75 today, to allow the sudden death playoff.
“I played the first six holes great, but then made a seven on No. 7 and then things got interesting,” he said
Fort Worth’s John Grace, Bill Holstead from Wichita Falls and Dallas’ Bill Huckin all tied for third at 147.
Richard Lundy from Amarillo won the Legends title for players 75 and older with rounds of 78-79-157.
Waco’s Bob Ammon, a Ridgewood member, was only two shots out of the lead when the final round started, but shot a closing 75 for a 147 total and a tie for 6th.
“I had the home club advantage which should mean a lot here, but I never got any putts to fall until a 20-footer on 16, but then it was too late,” Ammon said.
“Still I got a lot of great compliments on our course and our area. This tournament was great for Ridgewood and even better for Waco Golf. We need more of this.”
Waco’s Mark Storey shot rounds of 75-79 149 for a tie for 20th. Waco golfer Mace Brindley had two 2s in the final round but also had scores of 3-4-5-6-7 for a final day 82-166 total. He was tied for 44th with Al Joe Hunt of Whitney, who shot a closing 81.