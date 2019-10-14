The Doris Miller Family YMCA is accepting registration for the Youth Soccer league, ages 3-12 now through October 21. Costs for the league are: students on school free or reduced lunches will pay $35, members will pay $30, and non-members will pay $50.
In addition, two different Youth Dance programs, ages 3-7, is accepting registration for their Tuesday and Thursday programs. The lessons are coed and are in session now. Appropriate dance is from 6-7 p.m., while Free style (including gliding, floating on tip toes, moon and wave walking) is from 7-8 p.m. The cost is $30 for eight lessons a month.
For more information, contact 254-752-1605.
