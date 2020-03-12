Reigning Professional Disc Golf Association Player of the Year Paul McBeth shot an 11-under 53 to take the first-round lead at the Waco Annual Charity Open on Thursday.
McBeth tallied 11 birdies and no bogeys on the course at Brazos Park East. He holds a two-stroke lead over second-place Matt Bell and is up three strokes on Garrett Gurthie and Eric Oakley, who are tied for third at 8-under.
Brodie Smith, a popular YouTuber and former Ultimate Frisbee competitor, shot a 2-over 66 in his disc golf tournament debut, with five bogeys and three birdies. He is tied for 78th overall.
On the women’s side, Sweden’s Evelina Salonen was the only player to finish under par in the opening round. Salonen shot a 2-under 62 and leads by two shots over Americans Rebecca Cox and Heather Young.
The tournament continues through Saturday.
