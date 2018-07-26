Krista Pirtle: Selfie Edition not about narcissism, it's about introspection
I know, I know.
Leave it to the 20-something year-old to come up with a theme like “The Selfie Edition” for this year’s high school football preview section.
But it makes sense, judging by the amount of pictures and videos taken at Thursday’s annual Trib Football Photo Day at Waco ISD Stadium – not just by the Waco Tribune-Herald photographers – but by the guys on their cell phones. Whether they were doing it for the (Insta)gram, sending out a quick snap or tweet, I don’t know.
But they were all capturing the day through their eyes on their phones. Except maybe Clifton’s Mason Brandenberger, who kept wondering why pictures weren’t saving to his phone. Hopefully, he got that figured out.
Others, like the players who came from China Spring, had people snap pictures of them all together as they waited outside for interviews and pictures. Then there were the guys from Midway, who definitely had to be updating their stories while they waited.
Was it their Instagram stories or Snapchat stories? Again, I don’t know.
But I asked. And of the more than 200 players in attendance, 180 of them said they preferred Snapchat. A few, though, couldn’t decide. Like Brandenberger and Mart’s Shatydrick Bailey.
Bailey, the reigning Class 2A Div. I Offensive Player of the Year for the state champion Mart Panthers, wore his state title ring along with the rest of his teammates. So when they held their phones up for photo-ops, their bling was blinding.
It wasn’t just the players that had their phones out. Some of the coaches were also documenting every moment. Like Groesbeck defensive coordinator Alan Weihausen, who filmed part of his kids’ video when they were talking to me. Well, not really talking to me.
I set up the Trib’s camera and decided to do our take on a game from “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” I wrote down questions on note cards. Each player drew five from a bag and asked his teammate, rapid-fire style. These questions, people, were not difficult. And there’s a pretty good chance these guys will never be asked them again. Because who else is going to ask them what sound a penguin makes?
Midway head coach Jeff Hulme even walked up and said, “Krista, what are you asking these guys?”
So for one round of this game, the Goats’ Weihausen had his phone out filming the questions. And it was a good thing he did, too, because one of the guys was asked to show his angry face.
Classic.
Don’t worry, coaches. I won’t bring the envelope with me once practice starts up in a couple weeks. I will ask real football questions.
But what I witnessed over and over Thursday morning is a big reason why I wanted to do this “Selfie Edition.”
So often when we look at a kid, we immediately match him up with the number he wears and the stats he produces.
Like when Devin Wilson agreed to be my guinea pig and conduct the first interview of the morning for me with his teammate Kolby Tanner. I don’t know much about Devin, but I remember the crazy numbers he finished with in the first game of the season last year.
And the same went for guys like Jared Rogers of La Vega and Tyler Webb of Bosqueville. I recognized their faces since they came to the Trib office for a photo shoot as they were each named the Trib’s Super Centex Defensive Player of the Year and Offensive Newcomer of the Year, respectively.
Once I saw them, I put their stats and highlights with them. Because Rogers had an insane amount of tackles for the Pirates a year ago, and Webb basically put on a show as Bosqueville made its run in the playoffs.
But these guys are more than the stats that are read in the paper the next day. They each have their own story to tell.
Which is why I came up with “The Selfie Edition.” As they get ready for the upcoming 2018 season, I want to see this new season on the horizon from their perspectives.
From James Fullbright’s viewpoint, as he looks to see a bigger role in the backfield for Midway. The state qualifying powerlifter was called a “bowling ball” by Hulme so often last season because he’s so hard to bring down. And that all starts with the legs. So what kind of workouts does he put in to become as strong as he is, as difficult as he is to tackle?
From Ben Brittain’s perspective, as the Reicher quarterback returns to the field for another season after putting up video-game like numbers the year before.
And then from coaches’ perspectives, like Mexia’s Frank Sandoval, who did a phenomenal job at Mexia in his first season a year ago. And there’s Brian Bell and Don Hyde , who take over at China Spring and La Vega, respectively, for two of the most storied coaching figures in our area.
So what is it these guys are seeing, are feeling, are hoping for as the season approaches?
Who knows? But we’re all ready to find out.