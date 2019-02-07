Krista Pirtle: Leaving Team Trib with an attitude of gratitude
You knew you played an exceptional game when you received a letter from Dr. Moore. It was the small-town version of former Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder’s letters he would send to opposing players.
I still have the one Dr. Moore sent me.
Taped to the top right corner of the letter is the box score from our win over Henrietta, cut out of the newspaper.
Whether it was a box score, a game story or a feature, I hope that at least one of the things I’ve written at the Waco Tribune-Herald over the past two years is something that will be preserved. Not because I think of myself as someone who writes things that need to be immortalized, but because I know full well how words printed in an ink that can sometimes turn your fingers black have the ability to capture a memory that would otherwise be forgotten.
Wait, before I somehow flunk every journalism class I took in college, let’s pause right here before I accidentally bury the lede. I’m writing all of this because Saturday will be my final day at the Tribune-Herald. I will be starting a job in the Baylor athletic communications department beginning Monday.
When sports editor Brice Cherry asked me if I wanted to write a farewell column, I wasn’t sure at first. Another J-school lesson was that, as a journalist, your job is to report the story, not to be the story.
I didn’t want to become the story, but I wanted to have the chance to thank those who helped the stories I wrote with a Waco Trib byline happen.
Most of my time at the Trib was spent driving from high school to high school, from football stadium to ballpark, depending on the season. So thank you to all of the high school coaches with whom I've worked. Thanks for returning my texts, phone calls and emails about interview requests, nominations and a seat in the press box.
To the players I’ve interviewed: thanks for letting me interrupt your day to ask you question after question. More importantly, thank you for trusting me enough to allow me to tell your stories.
When I wasn’t going from high school to high school, I was covering one of the best teams at my alma mater.
The Baylor women’s basketball team is the reason I decided to come to Baylor. I watched the Lady Bears win their first national championship in 2005, and as an eighth grader I knew that’s where I wanted to go to college.
I was blessed enough to get to cover the Lady Bears when they won their second national championship in 2012 – I have some of the title game confetti framed on my desk at home. Well, you can imagine how excited I was to return to Waco as the women’s basketball beat writer.
While Saturday will be my final day to cover the team for the Trib, it won’t be my last Lady Bear game to attend.
Thank you to everyone in that program, and good luck this season.
I can’t wrap this thing up without thanking Team Trib. John Werner and Brice Cherry are great guys to work with. You’ve never heard a dad joke like Brice’s “cherry bombs,” and John has seemingly hiked everywhere which is super-impressive, seeing as I wouldn’t even last five miles if I tried. Then there’s Glynn Beaty, who gave most of my stories the last look over before they were posted. Thank you, thank you, thank you. To everyone else at the Trib – from the photographers to the news side of the newsroom to everyone else, even those who terminated my work ID a week ago (which is hilarious), thanks for your help with everything.
The good news is, the sports guys still have to put up with me after I leave. I joked with John, who is the beat writer for softball and soccer (the two teams I will work with at Baylor), that if he doesn’t play his cards right, I’ll tell him the wrong location for a media availability session. I’m just kidding, though. Maybe.
And finally, to the readers. Whether you loved it or hated it, thank you for reading.