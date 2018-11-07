Krista Pirtle: Breaking down the Centex playoff scenarios
This time last year, Bruceville-Eddy didn’t need our playoff scenario breakdown to know that it had ended its 32-year playoff drought. All that the Eagles needed to know was how their district finish would determine their seeding in the playoff bracket.
Their playoff drought will be just shy of the combined drought for a few area teams that could very well be playing some postseason football for the first time in a while.
Dawson hasn’t advanced since 2010, but is in good position to snatch up one of the final spots in its district. As is Hamilton, which hadn’t been in the playoffs since 2011.
There’s Evant, which had a winning record in five of the last six years without a playoff appearance, and a Whitney team that knows a win on Friday clinches its first playoff berth since 2014.
Kopperl looks at all of them and laughs. That’s no drought, just a dry spell. Kopperl hasn’t been in the playoffs since 2003, the year most high school sophomores were born.
Here’s how things look — for teams breaking a drought or continuing a postseason streak — as we head into the final week of the regular season.
District 12-6A
Things get interesting here. That stems, mostly, from the fact that Class 6A divides into Division I and Division II once the playoffs begin.
Belton has no concern in this matter. The largest school in the district, the Tigers are a lock for no worse than a third-place finish and will definitely be the top seed in the Division I bracket.
Midway, which clinched at least a share of the district title with its win over Temple last Friday, hosts Belton this week. This isn’t where the Panthers will be most affected when it comes to their postseason fate. Instead, what happens in Copperas Cove will determine how this district shakes out.
Temple, no matter what, will play in the Division II bracket. In Class 6A, the higher-seeded teams host their bi-district games, so the Wildcats’ first-round matchup could be against state-ranked Longview on the Lobos’ home turf.
The real battle here is between Copperas Cove and Killeen for fourth place. If Cove were to win over Temple on Friday, it would get the final playoff spot. Both Cove and Temple are smaller in enrollment than Midway, which means the Panthers would play in the Division I bracket. That would bump Temple up to the top seed out of the district in 6A Div. II, meaning it would instead be Copperas Cove heading out to Longview.
However, if Temple takes care of business and Killeen defeats Waco High, there will be a three-way tie for fourth place between Killeen, Copperas Cove and Ellison, each with a 4-4 record.
This is where the points cap goes into play. Killeen has the advantage — with a 48-14 win over Copperas Cove and a 10-point loss to Ellison. To wit:
Killeen 48, Copperas Cove 14
Copperas Cove 53, Ellison 26
Ellison 30, Killeen 20
District 5-4A Div. I
Praise the Lord, hallelujah, this district is easier to figure out than the one prior.
Win or lose against Gatesville Friday night, La Vega has locked up the top spot. A win has the Pirates undefeated through district. A loss would tie La Vega with Stephenville, but the Pirates already topped Stephenville earlier in the season.
At this point, it appears things may shake out the way they currently stand, with La Vega first, Stephenville second, Brownwood third and Gatesville fourth.
However, China Spring could attempt to play the role of spoiler. If the Cougars defeat Brownwood, and Gatesville loses to La Vega, that would put those three teams into a three-way tie for third with a 1-3 record, with two teams playing for three spots.
Gatesville 29, China Spring 25
Brownwood 34, Gatesville 14
China Spring vs. Brownwood will be played Friday.
District 4-4A Div. II
The only team in our Central Texas coverage area in this district is Hillsboro. It appears the Eagles will be advancing to the postseason no matter what happens.
If Hillsboro loses on Friday to Godley, and even if Venus upsets Glen Rose, the Eagles own the head-to-head advantage over Venus.
District 4-4A Div. II
OK, I overreacted when it came to 12-6A.
Help me. Pretty please.
To prove this is not a diva moment — there is a possibility that the next-to-last place team in this seven-team district — could end up in the playoffs.
Lorena should be the top seed out of this district, win or lose. The Leopards — who last year won their final district game to clinch a playoff spot — take on a feisty Mexia team that is sitting in last place, out of contention.
Robinson and Connally should have a spot in the playoffs as well. If Fairfield wins, each team holds the head-to-head advantage over Madisonville. While that matchup at Cadet Stadium on Friday will definitely be one to watch, the biggest game when it comes to how this district will shake out will take place in Fairfield when the Eagles host Salado.
If Salado tops Fairfield, lots of math must be done. That would put Fairfield, Salado, Madisonville and the loser between Robinson and Connally in a four-way tie for the final two spots with a 3-3 record.
Fairfield 46, Robinson 13
Madisonville 20, Fairfield 17
Robinson 34, Madisonville 21
Robinson 27, Salado 7
Madisonville 42, Salado 41
Fairfield 44, Connally 9
Connally 42, Madisonville 21
Salado 40, Connally 35
District 9-3A Div. I
Here’s another district that’s full of intrigue heading into the final regular season games.
Grandview, West and Teague are all tied atop the league with a 4-1 record. West and Teague face off on Friday, while Grandview travels to last-place Maypearl.
Grandview should win its game — Maypearl is 0-5 in district — while one of the biggest games takes place in West.
If the Trojans win, West claims the top seed. If the Lions win, Grandview takes the top spot as it holds the head-to-head advantage over Teague with a 47-42 win earlier in the year.
How the first three postseason slots will be decided in West, while the final team to punch its ticket will be determined in Whitney. The winner between Whitney and Groesbeck will continue its season. The loser will not.
District 10-3A Div. I
Cameron Yoe could go undefeated through league play with a win over Lago Vista on Friday. Meanwhile, Troy will be watching the district action from home as the Trojans put themselves in a fantastic place as their 5-1 record has them sitting second.
That’s how things should finish, with Cameron Yoe first and Troy second. Third and fourth place will be decided when Rockdale travels to Academy on Friday, as those two teams are tied for third with a 3-2 mark.
District 8-3A Div. II
Not only could Clifton go undefeated through district, the Cubs could remain unbeaten on the season when they host Rogers in their final regular season contest.
Clifton should have a lock on first place, but things could get interesting if the Cubs lose to Rogers. That would put those two teams, along with Lexington, into a three-way tie for first.
Clifton 27, Lexington 19
Lexington 41, Rogers 20
The fourth-place team will be the winner between Hamilton and Florence.
District 7-2A Div. I
If Crawford loses to Hico and Valley Mills tops Goldthwaite, there could be a three-way tie for third as each team would have a 2-3 district record.
Crawford 25, Valley Mills 10
Valley Mills 27, Hico 14
However, if Crawford wins and Valley Mills wins, they’ll wrap up the third and fourth spots, respectively.
District 8-2A Div. I
Bruceville-Eddy, a year after advancing to the postseason for the first time in decades, will be watching and hoping things play out in its favor. If Axtell and Italy lose to Bosqueville and Riesel, respectively, it’ll come to a points tiebreaker, as Axtell, Italy and Bruceville-Eddy would all be tied at 3-3.
Axtell 36, Italy 7
Bruceville-Eddy 51, Axtell 48
Italy 31, Bruceville-Eddy 27
Bosqueville has already wrapped up the district title, and Riesel has a playoff spot sewed up as well.
District 11-2A Div. II
Mart’s quest to defend its state title will begin next week. As for right now, the Panthers host Frost, as Mart could go 5-0 in league play.
The Polar Bears, meanwhile, are a shoe-in for playoffs.
If Dawson and Hubbard beat Wortham and Meridian, respectively, Dawson should be third and Hubbard fourth.
Frost 21, Dawson 0
Hubbard 12, Frost 9
Dawson 28, Hubbard 13
District 13-2A Div. II
Chilton is in no matter what, in this five-team district. Even if the 1-8 Pirates lose to district-leading Granger on Friday, they hold the head-to-head advantage with a 30-6 win over Bartlett. Bremond and Iola are also playoff-bound.
District 10-1A Div. I
This district has been full of good football, and one of the oldest six-man rivalries in the state is going down on Friday night when Abbott travels to Aquilla.
If Abbott wins, a three-way tie for the second and final playoff spot would be enforced between Abbott, Aquilla and Gholson.
Gholson 34, Abbott 8
Aquilla 61, Gholson 12
If Aquilla tops Abbott, Aquilla clinches the league’s second playoff spot, while Blum has first wrapped up.
District 11-1A Div. I
Milford and Coolidge are first and second. There is the chance for the tiebreaker to be used — if Avalon loses to Milford and Coolidge loses to Penelope. Coolidge, Penelope and Avalon would all be tied with a 1-2 record, while Milford keeps its grip on first.
Coolidge 70, Avalon 30
Avalon 47, Penelope 0
District 15-1A Div. I
We’re looking at you, Zephyr.
If Jonesboro tops Evant and Zephyr defeats Lometa, Jonesboro and Zephyr will be one and two.
If Evant wins and Zephyr wins, we’ve got to use the points cap system to determine which two of the three teams are playoff bound.
Jonesboro 86, Zephyr 78
Zephyr 94, Evant 48
District 11-1A Div. II
Iredell will be first with a 3-0 record. On the schedule, they’re slated to play Three Way, but Three Way has forfeited its past few games due to lack of numbers.
Battling it out for second place will be Cranfills Gap and Walnut Springs, with the winner advancing to the postseason.
District 12-1A Div. II
The top two teams with a 2-0 record have plenty of separation as the other two teams are 0-2. So, Kopperl and Morgan are definitely advancing to the postseason. The only question is in what order.
That will be decided when the two play each other on Friday, as the winner will be the district champ and the No. 1 seed, and the loser will be second.
TAPPS DIII-3
Reicher should finish no less than third in its district. It hosts current district leader Geneva, and a win for Reicher could tie it with Geneva and TSD for first.
TAPPS 6M DII-2
Live Oak is tied with Our Lady of the Hills for third place. Those two teams play each other on Friday. Winner will be safely in the playoffs. If Live Oak loses, it needs Holy Trinity Catholic to lose at New Braunfels Academy to get in.
TAPPS 6M DI-2
Vanguard is in no matter what happens. The Vikings are tied for first with a 4-0 record in district.
Note: Playoffs have already begun for Parkview and Methodist Children’s Home. Methodist Home doesn’t play until Nov. 16 against Westlake Academy. Parkview takes on Legacy Classical Christian Academy on Friday.