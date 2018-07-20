John Werner: Trib sports writer finally summits elusive (and Massive) peak
Looking for a high-altitude challenge, we first set our sights on Mount Massive 18 years ago after reading about it in “100 Classic Hikes in Colorado.”
Colorado’s second highest peak sounded quite exotic for the novice high-line hiker I was back then. Fourteen round-trip miles and 4,300 feet of elevation gain smack in the middle of one of the most impressive collections of 14,000-foot peaks in the state. Stunning views everywhere you looked as you made the long trek to the 14,429-foot peak.
But at the last minute I had a revelation: The highest peak in Colorado sits right next to it, so why not climb it instead? I decided that 14,439-foot Mount Elbert would be the better option.
Hitting the trail about 5 a.m., my wife Karen and I grunted our way to the top, taking a lot of rest stops along the way to catch our breath in the thin air. It felt like a major accomplishment when we reached the summit as we got there about the same time as dozens of other hikers who also wanted to say they stood at the top of Colorado.
But we kept saying we would come back and hike Mount Massive someday.
Someday turned into years and many ditched plans.
In 2010, I was dressed and ready to go in the wee hours of the morning at our hotel in nearby Leadville. But at the last minute, I turned back. Karen couldn’t go and I didn’t want to risk that long of a hike alone.
Three years ago, we planned to hike Mount Massive following a 38-mile backpack in the Weminuche Wilderness. But after running from thunderstorms for five days, we were so beat up from the backpack that we decided not to attempt the mountain summit.
We kept thinking about hiking Mount Massive as we both experienced some health issues over the last few years. Would we still have the stamina for such a long day hike in some of the highest mountain altitude in the contiguous 48 states? Could we hit the peak by noon so we could start heading down before afternoon thunderstorms rolled in?
Would we hit the wall as we approached 14,000 feet and have to turn back? Did I still have the motivation to haul my 61-year-old body on a marathon hike?
We knew it would take a lot of acclimatization to even have a chance to finish the hike. So we started July 2 outside of Rocky Mountain National Park with a short 3½-mile hike to Gem Lake.
The next hike was much more challenging as we logged 10 round-trip miles to Sky Pond, a favorite of many hikers in Rocky Mountain. The hardest part was a scramble up a field of rocks flanking Timberline Falls about four miles into the hike.
The 20-year-olds pulled it off with ease. But we had to make sure we placed every hand and foot carefully on the rocks so we wouldn’t slip. That rough stretch was worth it once we reached Sky Pond, a jewel of an alpine lake surrounded on three sides by sheer cliff walls.
Karen’s brother, Knud Svendsen, manages the historic Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, and he cooked us gourmet dinners every night. Sure beats Mountain House freeze dried meals.
Next it was on to Nederland in the Indian Peaks Wilderness. Nederland is an old hippie town where most of the guys look like Neil Young with gray ponytails hanging down their backs. I’m sure there were a few people partaking in cannabis with places like Club Ned and The High Way Oasis in the area.
Legendary Americana singer Gram Parsons once played at the Pioneer Inn in the early 1970s, so we went down there to see a local rock n’ roll band play before a small but exuberant crowd.
We asked some local people where to hike and we decided on Isabelle Glacier, an 11-mile round-trip hike. Most people stop at Lake Isabelle but we kept going a few more miles on goat trails up to an icy blue glacier. The trail was hard to follow in some spots but we kept trucking over the snow and rocks to get a splendid view just below the Continental Divide.
With two big hikes and several smaller hikes under our belt, we felt ready to tackle Mount Massive. But first we did a 14-mile bike ride through Glenwood Canyon along with a steep 1,000-foot hike up a 1.2-mile trail to Hanging Lake. By the time we finished the hike, it was 2 p.m. and 95 degrees in desert-like conditions.
What seemed like an easy day became one of the hardest. We both got overheated on the last leg on the bike ride and it took a few hours to recover. That coconut ice cream was a life saver.
Finally it was time to climb Mount Massive. We camped near the trailhead at Halfmoon Campground and started our hike at 2:15 a.m. on July 11. We were the first hikers from the trailhead and used headlamps for the first few miles through the forest along the Colorado Trail.
The timing couldn’t have been more perfect as we rose out of the forest to see our first mountain peaks at sunrise. The sun added an incandescent glow to the surrounding mountains. It was one of those special moments that hikers live for.
As we made our way up through an alpine valley we finally saw some other hikers. There were three young men who had already summited Mount Massive at sunrise. They were hiking the Colorado Trail and decided to take a detour to Colorado’s second highest peak.
I was amazed by how fast they were moving but then it dawned on me they were 40 years younger. We stopped and chatted for a while, and I asked which of the two mountain ridges standing in front of us was Mount Massive. Two of the guys pointed to the ridge on the right and we resumed our climb.
We were already above 12,000 feet after starting the hike at 10,100. This is always our favorite territory because of the abundance of wildflowers and green meadows and views of the higher peaks. It would have been nice to linger for a while but we knew we had to keep pushing because storms had been predicted in the area around noon.
About 7 a.m., the first person who had started from the trailhead passed us. It was a guy who appeared to be in his 50s who looked in much better shape than us.
“I ran a 50-mile race the other day,” he told us. “Then I hiked Mount Elbert yesterday. Today I thought I’d do Mount Massive.”
Yes, he was in better shape than us.
After a few younger hikers passed us, we finally reached the long Mount Massive ridge about 9:30 a.m., more than seven hours after we started. By this time, we were feeling the altitude as we’d take about 30 steps and rest before repeating the process.
There’s one advantage to moving so slow: You’re less likely to get altitude sickness. That dizzy, head spinning sensation is much more common when you’re rushing up a mountain.
But we were tired and looked the part. A fit looking couple reached the ridge a few minutes after us.
“Don’t worry about how fast you’re going,” the woman said. “It’s just great that both of you are out here doing this. We’ll see you at the top.”
With those encouraging words, we kept climbing along the rocky ridge. We had to scramble through some rocks and boulders but we never felt like we were going to tumble off the mountain.
There were several false summits as the ridge kept climbing a little higher. We met a solo hiker from Poland who had come up from the other side. He didn’t look like he was struggling at all.
We saw a guy who was taking a 360-degree video of himself standing on a pile of rocks. We had finally reached the summit. He was kind enough to snap a few pictures of us as we gazed at the panorama of mountains surrounding us.
What a view it was. Nearby 14ers like Mount Elbert and La Plata Peak were easy to see along with more distant peaks in the Collegiate Range, the Mosquito Range and the Holy Cross Wilderness.
After thinking about hiking Mount Massive for 18 years we had finally done it. It had taken nearly nine hours to reach the top but who cares? A couple of mountain goats joined us in our celebration.
Five hours later we came down from the mountain with memories that will last a lifetime. The symmetry seemed perfect for a couple of slow determined hikers like us: a classic 14er on a 14-mile trail in 14 hours.
Yes that’s a glacial pace. But it’s a day well spent in my book.