John Werner: Rangers leaving beautiful Globe Life Park far too soon
When I drove up to Globe Life Park for Monday’s Texas Rangers game, I blurted out, “I can’t believe they’re still playing in this dump.”
I was joking, of course.
What I was really thinking was, “I can’t believe they’re leaving this beautiful ballpark in two years.”
Just 26 years after the ballpark opened in 1994, the Rangers will be leaving in 2020 for a new retractable roof stadium about a Nolan Ryan fastball away in Arlington.
Two main reasons prompted the 2016 announcement: air-conditioned comfort in the hot Texas summers and the fear that the Rangers would pack up and move to Dallas.
With a $1.1 billion price tag, the new ballpark will have a lot of bells and whistles that Globe Life Park doesn’t have. Even if the Rangers field a last-place team like this season, I’m sure the new park will boost attendance for a few years just out of curiosity.
But it’s such a waste to leave a great ballpark that’s got a classic look when there’s nothing really wrong with it except the sweltering Texas heat.
To that I say: Bring plenty of water and maybe some Gatorade. Munch on some peanuts and popcorn to keep the electrolytes firing. Top it off with a helmet sundae. It works every time.
That’s the course of action my wife and I took Monday night and I felt fine. It was about 95 degrees for the 7 p.m. first pitch, but a nice breeze was blowing and most of the ballpark was already in the shade before the sun went down.
Most afternoon games are brutal, so I’d do away with those altogether. Even those battery operated fans don’t work when you’re blowing hot air.
Forget get-away day for the teams. Play at night and make them take a red-eye to the next city.
Though a retractable roof ballpark will unquestionably make fans more comfortable on hot, cold or rainy days, I haven’t seen an architectural design yet that can match a classic ballpark look.
I’ve been to all the retractable roof stadiums in the major leagues: Houston’s Minute Maid Park, Arizona’s Chase Field, Seattle’s Safeco Field, Milwaukee’s Miller Park, Miami’s Marlins Park, and the granddaddy of them all, Toronto’s Rogers Centre.
Though they all do their job, they simply can’t match the aesthetics of most open-air ballparks.
Now I was all for the Rangers moving out of Arlington Stadium. That place was originally a minor league stadium when it opened in 1965 before it was expanded when the Washington Senators moved to Arlington for the Rangers’ 1972 debut season.
Though it wasn’t the best looking stadium, I had some good times there. It was fun watching guys like Jeff Burroughs and Ferguson Jenkins in the early days and Nolan Ryan and Pudge Rodriguez in the later days of the stadium.
The crowds weren’t always big but they were usually entertaining.
With about 20,000 bleacher seats and a lot of cheap beer, a fight in the outfield stands almost always broke out during games.
I remember a Rangers-Yankees game in the late 1970s when a whopper of a brawl broke out. It started with a few people but escalated to about 30 or 40 people throwing punches in the center-field stands.
I got back to my alma mater, Texas State (then Southwest Texas), and tried to describe the brawl to my roommate from Grand Prairie. Before I could finish, he said, “Oh yeah, I was in that one.”
The Rangers got the fights under control when they moved to their new $191 million jewel in 1994, originally called The Ballpark in Arlington.
It was part of a wave of new ballparks in the early 1990s that had a throwback look. I loved the right-field home run porch that was patterned after Detroit’s Tiger Stadium. The asymmetrical fence was also a nice touch. It just felt like a ballpark.
The Rangers finally became a contending team at their new ballpark, winning seven West titles from 1996 to 2016. They played in their only two World Series in 2010-11, and I felt extremely fortunate to be able to attend games both years even though the Rangers didn’t win.
I didn’t miss Arlington Stadium after they blew it up. But I will miss just about everything about Globe Life Park except those blistering Sunday afternoon games.