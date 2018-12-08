John Werner: OU pulls off first Heisman QB repeat
In the quarterback universe, it might be the best follow-up act since Steve Young replaced Joe Montana for the San Francisco 49ers in the early 1990s.
One Hall of Famer succeeded by another Hall of Famer.
On Saturday night, Oklahoma became the first school in NCAA history to replace a Heisman Trophy winning quarterback with another Heisman Trophy winning QB the next season.
After Baker Mayfield won the 2017 Heisman Trophy, Kyler Murray provided the Sooners the historic repeat when he won one of his own.
The last time a school had back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners at the same position was when Ohio State running back Archie Griffin pulled off the repeat all by himself in 1974-75.
Murray beat out Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in a final vote that wasn’t nearly as close as expected.
Both have everything you’d want in a Heisman winner: Eye-popping statistics, great leadership that lifted their respective teams to the College Football Playoff, and impeccable character.
But I ultimately voted for Murray because he had to be spectacular every week to give the Sooners a chance to make the CFP. The Sooners have a terrible defense, putting overwhelming pressure on Murray and his offensive teammates to score massive points every game.
As good as Tagovailoa has been, Alabama’s terrific defense made things a lot easier for him.
When Tagovailoa went down with an ankle injury, backup QB Jalen Hurts stepped in during the fourth quarter of last weekend’s SEC championship game and rallied the Crimson Tide to a come-from-behind 35-28 win over Georgia to earn the No. 1 seed in the CFP.
Without Murray, an 8-4 season wouldn’t have been out of the question for the 11-1 Sooners.
Coming into the conference championship games, Murray and Tagovailoa were neck and neck in my eyes. Murray delivered his usual phenomenal performance, hitting 25 of 34 passes for 379 yards and three touchdowns without an interception while rushing for 45 yards on 10 carries in the Sooners’ 39-27 win over Texas for the Big 12 title.
In sharp contrast, Tagovailoa hit 10 of 25 for 164 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions before Hurts stepped in.
When players perform as spectacularly as Murray and Tagovailoa have all season, the Heisman vote can come down to one performance at the pivotal time. Murray was at his best in the Big 12 championship while Tagovailoa was at his worst in the SEC championship.
Murray’s big finish gave him the statistical edge as he leads the nation with a 205.7 pass efficiency, completing 70.9 percent for 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
Following his dismal performance against Georgia, Tagovailoa ranks second in the country with a 202.3 pass efficiency while completing 67.7 percent for 37 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Though they’re both exciting players who can create plays with their feet, Murray has by far the better rushing stats with 892 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 7.3 yards per rush. Tagovailoa has 190 yards rushing and five scores while averaging 4.0 yards per carry.
To put Murray’s season into perspective, he’s played even better than Mayfield did in his brilliant 2017 Heisman campaign.
Mayfield completed 70.5 percent for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns while rushing for 311 yards rushing and five touchdowns in leading the Sooners to the Big 12 title and a spot in the CFP.
When it comes to character, Murray is a slam dunk winner over Mayfield. I haven’t seen any video of Murray running from the police like Mayfield did in Fayetteville, Ark., after he was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct during the offseason before he won the Heisman.
Mayfield’s un-Heismanlike behavior was the biggest reason I voted for Stanford running back Bryce Love last year.
I’d love to see Murray come back and try to become only the second player (and first since Archie Griffin) to repeat as a Heisman winner. But at least we got to see Murray’s remarkable football skills this fall after he signed a $4.66 million contract with baseball’s Oakland A’s.
This is one year when the Heisman vote might have been better served following the season since the Sooners play the Crimson Tide in the CFP semifinals on Dec. 29.
Murray’s Heisman win over Tagovailoa might be fuel for Alabama. It might be motivation for Murray to prove he’s deserving of the Heisman.
Either way, we’re lucky to see the two best quarterbacks in college football facing off for a shot to reach the national championship game. Two guys who were worthy Heisman contenders in every way.