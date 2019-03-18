When I heard the tragic news that Johnny “Lam” Jones died after a long battle with cancer last Friday, my mind immediately raced back to a spring day 43 years ago.
A day when a friend, a phenom and a happy accident converged to create a sports memory that’s still branded in my brain.
Anybody who witnessed the 1976 Texas high school state track meet would probably agree with me: Johnny Jones’ stunning against-all-odds dash on the anchor leg for Lampasas’ winning mile relay team is something they’ll always feel lucky they saw.
And if they’re anything like me, they still can’t believe it.
Years before “Lam” became part of Johnny Jones’ name, he was a kid from Lampasas beginning to make a name for himself as a track star and football player. My high school, Copperas Cove, competed in the same district as Lampasas, so we began hearing of his exploits from the time he entered high school in 1972.
My high school friend, John Casey, ran against him in the 440-yard dash, which of course was a losing cause because nobody could run faster than Johnny.
But after Jones won the Class 3A state title in the 440 as a junior in 1975, he decided to see if he could excel at some other events as a senior. So he entered the 100 and 220-yard dashes as a senior while still keeping his 440 legs in shape by running on Lampasas’ mile relay team.
My buddy, Casey, was elated. With Jones focusing on other events, John finally won district in the 440 and ran well enough in regionals to qualify for state.
So that’s why I was at the University of Texas’ Memorial Stadium on that May day in 1976. I wanted to watch my friend run and as a bonus see Johnny Jones shatter some records.
Casey didn’t medal but he ran a good race, and we were proud of him. Meanwhile, Jones won the 100 and 220 with relative ease, setting the stage for his final race of the day in the mile relay.
Lampasas certainly wasn’t the favorite, and by the time Jones got the baton on the anchor leg his team was in seventh place, a good 50 yards behind the leaders.
But nobody was watching the leaders. Jones took off like a rocket shot out of the cannon at the Longhorns’ home football games. When he passed a few runners on the back stretch, a low murmur in the crowd of 20,000 began turning into all-out cheering and screaming.
By the last curve, he was still picking up speed, but could he actually win after coming from that far behind? On the back stretch, I remember the leader glancing back over his shoulder, seemingly beginning to realize how fast Jones was bearing down.
Johnny passed everybody and shockingly won. I high-fived my buddies and then turned around and slapped hands with people in the stands that I didn’t even know.
Everybody was in a delirious frenzy, and the cheering and howling didn’t stop until well after Johnny and his Lampasas teammates received their medals. Johnny ran an unofficial time of 45.3 seconds.
I had gone to Austin to watch my friend run, and ended up witnessing the most exciting athletic event I’ve ever seen to this day. It was a happy accident in the best sense. I think we drove about 90 mph back to Cove that night because our adrenaline was still pumping so hard.
My friends and I became big Johnny Jones fans. We were thrilled when he became the youngest member of the USA Olympic team as an 18-year-old in Montreal later that summer, where he won a gold medal running the second leg for the 4x100-meter relay team.
Jones became an All-America sprinter and football player for Texas, where coach Darrell Royal nicknamed him “Lam” to differentiate from another Longhorns running back, Johnny “Ham” Jones from Hamlin, Texas.
After switching to receiver, Johnny became the second overall pick in the 1980 NFL draft by the New York Jets. He endured an up and down pro career and was plagued by drug and alcohol problems. He later recovered from his addictions and spoke to groups about the evils of falling into those trappings.
Jones was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma in the bone marrow. When he spoke about his battles against cancer during his induction into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in 2008, people were mesmerized and some were brought to tears.
I spoke with Johnny for a story during that time and was happy to hear that he had reached a good place in his life despite his illness. I asked him if he remembered my old friend, John Casey, and he did. He told me what a strong competitor he was.
When I relayed that story to Casey, he was thrilled to hear that Johnny remembered him. After high school, Casey ran track for Angelo State for a year before joining the Navy and eventually becoming a prison guard in California.
Sadly, Casey died last summer after dealing with kidney and heart problems. Now Johnny’s gone too. They were both 60, far too young to die.
But on that May evening in 1976, I was lucky enough to see them both in their athletic glory. A friend and a phenom.