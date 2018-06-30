Glynn Beaty: When it comes to sport, what's in a name?
“A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.”
Billy Shakespeare wrote that for Juliet to say about Romeo.
It’s fitting because I want to address the issue of words in the world of athleticism. There are three words that are interchangeable—“sport,” “competition” and “game”— and yet each has different connotations.
I was thinking about this while the Olympics were on earlier this year. Specifically, while watching the figure skating, I began to ask myself what I was watching. Was it a sport? Was it a competition? Was it a game?
There was no denying that the skaters were athletic, highly skilled young men and women who had obviously trained long and hard to get to where they were. I readily admit that my one and only foray into ice skating consisted of me going around and around the rink without doing anything fancy. I can honestly say I never fell; to me it was a lot like roller skating, and I was always able to do that once I learned as a small boy.
No, what I was watching was definitely a demonstration of athletic skill and grace and worthy of admiration.
But was it a sport?
Here’s my problem. There are all sorts of things going on in athletic events. Some of these events are highly objective, while some are not.
In football, if a person crosses the goal line with the football, that person scores six points, no questions asked. If a baseball or softball player crosses home plate, that person scores a run. If someone swishes a shot from beyond the 3-point line, it counts as three on the board. No one stands there and decides that one touchdown was prettier than the other, so it gets a higher score than the other one.
Same with runs and baskets. Pretty doesn’t enter in to it. Either a score is made or it’s not. End of discussion. That’s being as objective as one can be.
Not so in skating or gymnastics or all sorts of other competitions. In these events, a group of people are watching the athletes and this group is looking at all sorts of things. There are certain criteria that must be used, but each member of the panel gets to judge the performance based on his or her own taste on what is good or not good. After each judge presents their score, then the scores are tallied and the winner is declared. That, to me, is highly subjective, even with the criteria set down by the ultimate authorities.
In my mind, there are ways to distinguish between a sport, a competition and a game.
If a group of friends get together one afternoon, grab a ball and go the park for some skins and shirts, that’s a game. Everyone has a rough idea of the rules of the game and they play an honor game. Let’s say no adults are involved; it’s just a group of friends having fun playing a game they enjoy.
Then there are competitions. Competitions are the subjective events, such as skating or gymnastics. There is no doubt that those taking place in these competitions are gifted, skilled and able at their craft. I would never imply that they’re not. I marvel at their abilities. But anytime a person has to rely on someone with a clipboard to determine their fate in an event, then they're in a competition and not a sport.
Sports are the events that are determined by the objective accomplishments of those taking part in the event. The runner who crosses the finish line first wins; no judgment. The team that scores the most touchdowns usually wins. The team that has the most runs at the end are the winners. No one can come along and say, “For outstanding sportsmanship, 25 points for Gryffindor.”
What about the gray areas — boxing, for instance. In boxing, there are judges, but there are also objective outcomes as well. Mike Tyson was a knockout machine in his prime, ending his fights within three rounds most of the time, with the opponent laid out on the canvas. That’s objective.
But what if a fight goes the distance and there are no knockouts? Let’s go to the judges and see what they have to say. I cannot tell you how many boxing matches I’ve seen where the judges' decisions were met with lusty booing because the judges gave the fight to someone that the crowd clearly believed lost.
And what about chess? Chess is objective, but I would never call it a sport. One of my criteria for sport is that there must be athleticism. While chess players are highly skilled in their craft, it doesn’t take a lot of athleticism to do it. I place it as a competition.
Granted, we interchange the words all the time. The Super Bowl is a football game. It’s also a competition and it’s a sporting event. So is the U.S. Nationals for figure skating, although I have never heard of a skating competition as a game. “Let’s go play a game of figure skating” just isn’t part of most people’s lexicons. Or, “How about a game of balanced beams?” But for the most part, the terms are interchangeable.
But in the world in which I live, if the outcome of the event depends on a group of knowledgeable people can determine the outcome of an event, that’s a competition and not a sport.
Just remember, Billy said it best—“A rose by any other name.”