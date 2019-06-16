Most parents know not to show favoritism towards their children. To do so invites resentment, feelings of insecurity and other problems, both mentally and emotionally, that can stay with the children into their adulthood.
While parents may know not to show favorites, the same can’t be said for sports fans.
The sports fan is quick to play favorites — and to let anyone and everyone know why. Often, the support of the team is tied to geography. The people of Colorado are huge fans of the Denver Broncos, while the citizens of Louisiana are largely fans of the New Orleans Saints. Liverpudlians—people from Liverpool, England—avidly root for the Reds of the Premier League of football (or soccer, as we know it here in the U.S.).
There is a phenomenon I have observed in the field of sports, though. Where two or more teams inhabit a state or city, there tends to be one team that garners the most fans and/or the most attention. And that fanship cannot and does not, in general, extend to the other team.
Years ago, when I was young boy, I decided I was going to like the Minnesota Vikings football team. I have remained a Vikings fan ever since. My feelings towards the Dallas Cowboys are quite the opposite.
One day, my father asked me why I didn’t like the Cowboys. I was a teenager at the time, and Dad explained to me that I should like the Cowboys because they’re from Texas.
“Dad,” I replied, “I like the Oilers.” (For our younger readers, the Houston Oilers were an original AFL team that moved to Tennessee in the 90’s and became the Titans.)
When I told my dad that I liked the Oilers, he just looked at me, as if to say my affinity for the Oilers was irrelevant. To him, the only real football team in Texas was the Cowboys.
I used to enjoy watching the NFL draft. It was always held at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Every year, the ESPN cameras would focus on the Jets Rowdies, a group of fans that were hardcore supporters of the New York Jets. By comparison, the fans representing the New York Giants seemed woefully outnumbered and positively sedate. Watch the CBS drama, “Bluebloods,” about a family of police officers in the New York area, and the family is committed to the Jets.
I was surprised when I Googled, “What is the favorite football team in New York City?” The results indicated that the Giants, a long-standing team from the NFL’s early days, were considered the favorite team. Based on what I had seen on TV and read in newspapers and magazines, I would have thought the Jets were the fan favorites by a landslide.
There are other cities and states that battle who’s the favorite. In Chicago, the impression I have is that the Cubs are favored over the South Side White Sox. In Missouri, the St. Louis Cardinals seem to have more fans than the Kansas City Royals. The Los Angeles Lakers, despite their long slide into obscurity, still seem to have more fans than the Clippers. I think a large part of that is that the Lakers have a long history of success and championships, while the Clippers were for years a model of absolute ineptitude.
There are some teams that share a state that seem to be evenly divided. The NBA in Texas has the Mavericks, the Spurs and the Rockets. It’s hard to tell which team has the lion’s share of fans.
Regardless of which team is most popular, there are plenty of people who want their team to succeed and the other two to fail miserably. I doubt there were any tears shed for the Mavericks in San Antonio or Houston when the Mavs were the worst team in the NBA during the 1990s. And now that San Antonio is about to experience what it means to rebuild as their core has retired or been traded, I suspect that there will be some smug smiles on the faces of Rockets and Mavs fans everywhere.
My take on all this is that I have come around to my dad’s way of thinking. Sort of. When Baylor plays, I want the Bears to win. But once the bowl season begins, I become a fan of the Big 12. I want the Oklahomas and the Texas teams to do well, as well as Iowa State. My reasoning is that the better the Big 12 does against non-Big 12 teams, the better for the conference and for the Bears. I want the Mavs (my team), the Rockets and the Spurs to do well, just as long as the Mavs do better.
So, yes, Dad, I understand that geography is important, and that I should support the local teams. I try my best to do that.
Except, I still hate the Cowboys. Some traditions never die.