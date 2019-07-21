Watching the U.S. Women’s National Team win the World Cup over the Netherlands was a satisfying feeling. One can’t help but root for the “home” team, no matter where they’re playing. I thought the women played well and represented our nation ably.
I didn’t see the parade in New York, but I did read about it in the Trib and other sources. In one of the articles, the reporter mentioned the First Lady of New York City, the wife of the mayor, promoting the idea of equal pay for the women’s team. It is a theme that has been espoused for some time.
As the proud father of two very capable young women, and an equally capable son, I appreciate the struggles women have had to go through and I agree that, all things being equal, equal pay should be the rule.
And there’s the rub with equal pay for women’s sports. Because all things aren’t equal.
Part of the inequality is societal. Back in my high school days (graduating in the mid ‘70s), I had the opportunity to try out for football, basketball, track and baseball in the then-Class 2A school I attended. The girls in my class could enjoy such extracurricular activities as drill team and cheerleading. That’s it. Of course, band was available for boys and girls, and it was the custom in our school that the drum major and majorettes were all girls.
With Title IX, we have expanded female participation in sports and other activities, and that’s great.
Looking at soccer in the United States, there really is no question that our women’s team has been far more successful than our men’s team. The women have won four World Cup championships, while the men have made it to the knockout round a few times, and didn’t qualify for the most recent World Cup.
So, yes, looking at the success rate, it does seem that the men shouldn’t be earning as much as the women, never mind that they earn more. According to a report from USA Today, the contracts worked out by the women and the men gave the women a guaranteed salary of $100,000 plus bonuses for wins. The men are not guaranteed a specific salary, but they are given greater bonuses for wins and losses. For instance, if the men play and lose, they earn $5,000 for the game. If the women play and lose, they earn nothing.
According to the USA Today story, the differences work out to the women earning 89 percent of the men’s salaries if they play an equal number of games with an equal number of wins.
The women need to renegotiate their contract, yes, but that only answers part of the problem.
When looking at the men’s and women’s national soccer teams in the United States, it’s clear that the women are more successful on the surface. But dig deeper, and there are other factors to consider.
For one thing, the 2014 men’s World Cup attracted 3.2 billion viewers on television. The 2015 women’s World Cup, by contrast, had 750 million viewers. The number of viewers for a television broadcast has an impact on the advertising income and the selling rights to the broadcast. It’s safe to say the men’s World Cup sold for far more than did the women’s. In a recent Matt Walsh column in the Daily Wire, the worldwide income from the men’s World Cup played in Russia was $6 billion, with the teams which participated in the Cup taking home a total of $400 million. Estimates are this year’s women’s World Cup will bring in $131 million, with teams receiving $30 million. Looking at the percentages of take home from both leagues, the women come out slightly better, even though the actual income is worse.
There is no question that the US teams across the board are some of the best teams in the world, whether in soccer, hockey, basketball or softball. They regularly outclass and outplay their competition. But as good as the US women’s teams are, are we really willing to let them compete against the men’s equivalent? How many believe the US women’s national team could defeat the 2018 men’s World Cup winners, France?
I believe in women’s sports, and I want women’s sports to succeed. I want the women to enjoy a more equitable income compared to the men, but a lot of the income must be compared to marketability and share, and it must also be related to competitiveness. Until the disparity in income produced decreases, it seems unlikely that the pay difference will also decrease. That’s a shame, but that’s the market. And the United States is all about the market.