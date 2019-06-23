The Yankees and the Red Sox. The Packers and the Bears. The Packers and the Vikings. Texas and A&M. The Lakers and the Celtics.
What do all these have in common? They are all some of sports' most storied rivalries, and it’s only a small list. From high school through the pros, there are certain teams and places that just don’t like each other. (Ancient Sparta and Athens were bitter rivals, not in sports, but politics and regional domination. The reasons are similar to sports’ rivalries.)
A few years ago, I returned to the place where I had graduated from high school. It was during football season, and my alma mater, Whitehouse, was playing Tyler John Tyler in a big district game. Reading the local paper, the story highlighted the rivalry between JT and Whitehouse. The Wildcats' coach (Whitehouse) opined that he thought it was a good rivalry. When asked to respond, the JT Lions’ coach noted, “It’s hard to have a rivalry when only one team wins.”
In other words, Whitehouse may see it as a great rivalry, but the Lions didn’t see it that way, since they had never lost to the Wildcats. Oddly enough, that week, Whitehouse, behind the play of their phenom quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, broke through with the win. Shortly thereafter, the Lions returned to 6A classification, and the district “rivalry” came to an end.
And that leads to the question, what goes into making a rivalry? The answer is, a couple of things.
As JT’s coach alluded to, a one-sided contest really doesn’t create a mutual rivalry. Locally, Riesel may see Mart as a main rival, but Mart, which seems to have Riesel’s number year in and year out, doesn’t necessarily view it the same way.
In order for a rivalry to really develop, both teams need to be relatively competitive in their games. What makes the Lakers-Celtics such a rivalry really came about in the ‘80s, when Magic Johnson’s Lakers regularly played Larry Bird’s Celtics for NBA titles. Prior to those games, the Celtics dominated the Lakers in titles and wins. But the Johnson-Bird dynamic altered the landscape, and the Lakers began to win on a regular basis. The teams met seemingly every year, and the series would usually go six or seven games to determine the winner.
Location is also an important part of rivalries. My high school’s main rival when I still a student was a team from a town 10 miles down the road from Whitehouse. The Troup Tigers were our bitterest rivals. We were close in size (I think we were 2A and they were 1A at the time), we wore the same colors, maroon and white, and we were equally alliterative in our school and mascot names. It seemed natural to not like each other and to want to beat each other in sports. The rivalry was intense, and sometimes spilled over into the parking lot after the games.
Competitiveness and location is important, but sometimes, a rivalry grows and burns hot for a while, then dissipates like a sudden summer shower. Look at the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers of the 1980s and 90s. The rivalry between the two teams started with The Catch. Dallas had been the dominant NFC team of the 70s, playing in half the Super Bowls of that decade, winning two. The 49ers were the upstarts with Joe Montana and Jerry Rice and the West Coast offense developed by Bill Walsh.
With The Catch, Dwight Clark's memorable snag, San Francisco announced its ascendancy. Soon it was usually a contest between Dallas and San Fran to see which team would go deepest in the playoffs. The rivalry didn’t reached its peak until the 90s, when the two teams were regulars in the NFC conference championship game, and the winner would inevitably go on to a Super Bowl win.
But then something changed. The teams began to transform, wins arrived less often to both franchises, and now their games are just like any other NFL games. Fun to watch, but nothing important about them.
Some rivalries manage to remain strong, even when the teams no longer compete against each other. The Longhorns and Aggies come to mind. There is a strong desire to beat the other on the field of competition, though I believe the intensity of the rivalry is stronger in Bryan-College Station than it is in Austin.
The way I see it, the Aggies see wins against Texas as validation of their equality, while the Horns see the wins as a way of keeping all things right in the world. I believe Texas delights in beating the Aggies, but I think the Horns would rather beat the Oklahoma Sooners any day of the week. That’s not to say the Aggie-Longhorn rivalry is tame. It's definitely intense, even after years of being in two different conferences and only sporadic competitions, usually in baseball when both teams reach the NCAA playoffs.
Why we need rivalries is another question all together, far beyond my understanding or knowledge. All I know is that we do need rivals. The Aggies need the Longhorns. Riesel needs Mart. The Vikings need the Packers, and the Red Sox and Yankees need each other.
We find a community in agreeing to like one team and dislike another. We find a swelling of pride when we beat our rivals, and we feel chagrin when we lose to those hated enemies. We need each other to help us feel better about ourselves. We cheer "USA, USA" when the United States teams do well in the Olympics or in world competitions. We use our teams to help define ourselves, to help us have a sense of being better or stronger or . . . something.
Why we need them is an interesting question, and I’d love to hear the theories. All I know is that, as long as we have neighboring communities who play the same games we play, there will be rivalries.
Go Team! Beat the other guys!