Glynn Beaty: Look, Roger, I've got lots of great NFL ideas ...
So, anyway, I was talking with my good friend, Roger Goodell. You know, the NFL commissioner? Yeah, we were talking.
Well, I was talking. He was in another room. In another state. New York, I think.
As I was saying, Roger asks me, (or would have asked had he been in the room), “Glynn, what can we do to spice up the game a bit?” I had offered similar suggestions to Roger before, when he was thinking about moving the extra point try further out. He failed to follow my advice then, but that’s okay. Sometimes, the NFL doesn’t like to think outside the box.
So, here’s my idea, Roger.
The standout plays of any football game are the breakaways. As in the long play, like when a runner bursts through the line, sheds a tackler, then runs the length of the field. Or when a pass flies through the air 40 to 50 yards and the receiver makes a flying grab just before going out of bounds.
And one of the most exciting plays in football is the long return of a punt or a kickoff. These plays are electrifying. The returner who scores a touchdown on the kickoff makes the momentum swing hard to his team.
But here’s the problem. So many times, on such a play, it will be called back for some silly penalty. We’ll watch the returner streaking down the left side of the field, using his blockers, juking this way and that, until he crosses the goal line. Only to see that yellow flag on the field. Why? Because one of his teammates, on the opposite side of the field, inadvertently blocks a kicking team player in the back.
The result is the ball is called back, and placed at the point of the foul. I can see that if the block was critical to freeing the returner to score, but if it’s on the opposite side of the field and has no real bearing on the outcome of the play? Let’s be real.
In such a case, let’s acknowledge the penalty. If the returner scores a touchdown, they then have to kick off five yards back for the penalty. If the return doesn’t result in a TD, but winds up at the 10-yard line, then move the ball back five yards and let them start at the 15. That way, we get the benefits of a great play and still uphold the rule.
And here’s another thing we need to tweak. These Thursday games are a waste of time. No team has time to fully prepare a game plan playing on Sunday and then Thursday. It’s a watered-down version of the sport and should be eliminated.
I know. It’s supposed to bring in more revenue. Time was, the commissioner would make decisions for the good of the game, not the lining of the owners’ pockets. Those days are gone. Still, if you insist on Thursday games, then at least get rid of those silly monochromatic uniforms. It looks like the teams are wearing onesie sleepers. Which lends credence that the games aren’t really taken all that seriously.
Finally, here’s a suggestion that I know will never gain traction. I think one of the best franchises in the NFL is the Green Bay Packers. The reason I think they’re such a great organization is because they’re owned by the people who really care about the team and the community. Let’s make that the rule throughout the league. Set a date in the not-too-distant future when all the owners will be required to sell majority interest in their teams via a public offering of shares. Let’s let the fans of the Cowboys and the Texans and the Bills and the other teams have a say in how the team is run.
As someone who isn’t a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys, I enjoy Jerry Jones as an owner. As long as he’s there, I know the Cowboys will never get close to another Super Bowl. But I was a Houston Oilers fan, back in the day, and I would have welcomed the opportunity to tell Bud Adams he was fired. Wouldn’t that be a help to the NFL? Give the fans some genuine ownership of the teams they cheer for? It would give a deeper meaning to, “My Atlanta Falcons,” or whatever team one cheers for.
Just think these things over. You don’t have to make a decision today. There’s always time to consider and mull it over. But I think all three suggestions are good ones, Roger.
Roger? Oh, he’s not here. I wonder if he heard anything I said?