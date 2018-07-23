Glynn Beaty: Being a beloved sports owner is trickier than it looks
Congratulations!
You’ve just been awarded the newest franchise in your professional sport. You made the winning bid, wooed the other owners and now you have joined an exclusive club of only a few select people — those rich enough to throw money away on a sports franchise.
To be fair, it’s not necessarily throwing away money. Look at Jerry Jones. He owns a franchise worth an estimated $4.8 billion. And the last time that franchise made it to the NFC championship was in the mid 1990s. So maybe you’re not throwing your money away. Maybe you’re making a wise investment.
But this isn’t about money. It’s about prestige, acclaim, the love of your fellow citizens. Right now, you can do no wrong. Never mind the fact that the city has committed to building you a spacious sports palace that will cost far more than the city will ever get out of it. You brought a team to the city! And everyone loves you as a result.
But this is only the beginning. Now that you have a team, you need to start building that team. You need to hire a general manager, coaches, staff. You have to start selling the naming rights to the stadium and securing other financial benefits to owning a team. You have to come up with team colors.
When it comes to team colors, you can go traditional or you can strike out on your own. More teams in the four major sports in America — NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL — have blue and red in their team combinations than any other color. There are a lot of teams that feature yellow/gold, white or black. Orange and green are popular colors. Brown, maroon and purple, on the other hand, not so much. So find a color combination that will get your team recognized but not ostracized. You don’t want to go maroon and green, for instance.
Pink may be fine for teams emphasizing breast cancer awareness, but no professional team has pink as a dominant color. It’s your team; you decide.
And then there is the designating of a team mascot. And here it gets tricky. Teams are named for all sorts of things. The name can have special meaning to that particular geographical or history of the area (49ers; Lakers — back when the team played in Minnesota). The team can be alliterative — Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Pirates. Some teams name themselves for a piece of apparel — White Sox, Red Sox, Reds (short for red leggings). It can be related to a particular industry (Packers, Rockets, Astros, Steelers) or some icon associated with the community — Patriots, Cowboys, Mavericks, Spurs. There are all sorts of ways to relate the team to the area.
But in the choosing of a name, there also needs to be consideration of where you want to go with the name. The Cleveland Browns named themselves for one of their greatest coaches, Paul Brown. Some teams went with a fierce name designed to put fear into the hearts of the opponents with names like Raiders, Titans, Buccaneers, Vikings.
Then there are team names that bring the “ahhhhh” factor, as in “ahhhhh, it’s so cute and cuddly.” Can anyone really root against the Dolphins or the Penguins? Is it really hard to embrace a team like the Cubs? They look like teddy bears, and almost all of us have fond memories of our little bears when we were kids.
As the owner of your new franchise, you need to think long and hard about the naming of the team. You don’t want to antagonize your fans, nor do you want to incur the anger of your players. The story is told of the Cleveland Browns wanting to create a logo for their team, and came up with an elf named Brownie. They placed the Disney-esque elf on a helmet and showed it to one of their players to get his opinion. The player took the helmet and promptly punted it down the field. His vote went in the “no” column.
Nor do you want to use a name that will offend a segment of society. Native American names are no longer acceptable. The Toledo Terrorists, while alliterative, is not a mascot that will be well-received by the public at large. Neither would the Pasadena Polluters. It needs to be a mascot that will instill pride in the local populace without repulsing people at large.
Finding a name that speaks to the ferocity of the team while not alienating people is tricky. Naming the mascot after an animal can be difficult, as well. The Charlottesville Cheetahs may sound good, but it lends itself to cheaters and cheesy snacks. The Houston Javelinas may be alliterative off the tongue, but you want a word that people unfamiliar with the Spanish language will not maul.
So, brand new owner of a franchise, you’ve got your work cut out for you. All the decisions that are so critical to assuring you will remain a beloved owner of the franchise can, if they go wrong, create bad blood between you and the fans for the rest of your life. How do you think most Houstonians feel about Bud Adams? How many Cowboys fans feel warmly toward Jerry Jones? You’d much rather be like the Rooney family in Pittsburgh.
No, you’ve got a lot to decide. Just make sure the colors and mascot are something we can all get behind.
Like the Fightin’ Hippos decked out in their pink and lime-green uniforms. Just a thought.