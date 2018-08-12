Glynn Beaty: Baseball's leisurely pace equates to a cure for insomnia
Speaking with Trib sports editor Brice Cherry a few weeks back, we were discussing sports we enjoyed watching and following. It got me to thinking about which sports I enjoyed most. The clear favorites were college and professional football, both NFL and Canadian League versions. And after that, well, the pickings get slimmer.
I mean, I enjoy watching basketball, both NBA and college level. And I enjoy NHL play when it gets to the playoffs. The World Cup is always fun to watch, and the Tour de France has its moments as well. Even golf can be interesting at times, although I must admit I’d love to hear just once one of the announcers shout out a comment instead of the steady whispers and hushed voices.
The two sports I’m just not interested in, really, are tennis and baseball. I find them both to be somewhat tedious and, yes, boring.
Particularly baseball.
Having said that, allow me to make my case and add some insights into the reasons for my indifference. First, I have nothing but amazement at batters in baseball games. From the moment the ball leaves the pitcher’s hand to the moment the ball strikes glove, the batter has to determine the flight path of the ball, the speed of the ball, whether the ball will be a ball or strike. All within less than a second.
If the batter even starts to think about it, the ball has already passed by. I interviewed one of the players for McLennan Community College earlier this year. He was a very good hitter. I asked him how he knew what to do and when. He told me it was all instinctual. He just knew. I am in awe of his abilities, and for all the other hitters who manage to put wood (or metal, in this case) to ball and get a hit.
And I think very highly of pitchers. To consistently throw the ball with accuracy and velocity over the period of the game is truly amazing. My hat is off to them.
Having said that, there are some things about baseball that drive me nuts.
Ask a baseball fan what the greatest feat in baseball is and almost always the answer will be a perfect game. To see a pitcher pitch a perfect game — no runs, no hits, no runner on base — is such a rarity that when it does happen, baseball lovers turn almost rapturous in their joy.
But what is a perfect game? It’s watching a pitcher and a catcher play catch for nine innings, while a batter tries to stop it. The other seven players on the field just stand and watch. Such action! Push the snooze button, and let me know when it’s almost over.
Again, that’s not to say I don’t appreciate what a perfect game means. It rarely happens because it’s a very difficult thing to do. To go nine innings as a pitcher and not let a single person to get to first base is something to be very proud about. But it is boring to watch.
Baseball is the only major sport, aside from golf, that has absolutely no time limit on it. The game will last as long as it takes, and it will not be rushed. When my responsibility at the paper was to put the scoreboard page (aka the agate) together, I would try to get as many box scores on the page as I could. I would see a game and notice it only had one inning left. I’d look at my watch, see the time was 9 p.m. and realize I’d probably have my information for the page in about half an hour.
I’d come back to the game in about 20 minutes, only to discover that the game was still in the top of the inning, with maybe an out or two. Why? Well, for one thing, there was a pitcher change, and it takes a new pitcher about five or 10 minutes to get “warmed up.” The fact that he’s been warming up in the bullpen apparently has nothing to do with actually warming up. He has to do it all over again at the mound.
Maybe the walk from the bullpen to the mound cools him off too much. It’s annoying.
And then I look at the pitches thrown to a particular batter. He’s been at the plate for ten pitches, and the count is only 1-2. That means the pitcher has thrown one ball, two strikes and the rest are foul balls.
What is a foul ball? It’s a mystery, is what it is. Assume a batter walks up to the plate. He takes his stance, ready to take the first pitch. It comes. He swings. Foul ball. That immediately puts the batter behind, because the foul ball is counted as a strike. It happens again. The second pitch is also fouled away. Strike two. And then the third pitch comes, and again the batter fouls the ball away. Is he out? Three strikes, right? Wrong.
Somewhere, in the misty fog of baseball rules, after the second foul, somehow the foul ball transforms itself into a no-play ball. It counts for nothing. The batter didn’t hit it fair, and the pitcher didn’t get it past the batter, so it’s as if the pitch was never thrown. It simply vanishes.
The only way the ball comes back into play is if the foul is hit in such a way that one of the defenders can catch it within the ballpark. Then it becomes a fly-out foul ball. Otherwise, the foul is immaterial.
Oh, but the duel between the batter and the pitcher is intensified with all the fouls. Both players trying to get the edge over the other one. What tension, what excitement. Not really.
If the first two fouls counted against the batter, then why shouldn’t the third one? And if the foul ball is going to transform into something, then why not let the third through sixth fouls be counted as balls? After all, the first two fouls were to the pitcher’s advantage. Why not let the remainder go to the batter?
But no, that would make too much sense and would speed up the game.
There are other things about baseball that seem absurd. I readily admit I don’t understand the strategies of the game. I’m not nuanced into the intricacies of all the ins and outs of the game. But quite frankly, I don’t care to be.
It boils down to this. One guy throws a ball to another guy, with a third guy trying to beat the ball with a stick. Oversimplification, I know. But that’s what it all boils down to. And that goes on for however long it takes.
It’s our national pastime, I know. But as for me, it’s past time for the game to adapt to a new age. When it comes to watching, I’ll find a good book instead.