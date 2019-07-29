Life has many mysteries. Is Bigfoot real? Where did the ancient Mayans go? How can anyone in their right mind vote for (fill in the blank)?
In sports, there is a similar mystery we can all ponder: Is Jason Garrett a good head coach?
Garrett has been head coach of the Dallas Cowboys since 2010, when he was elevated to the position after Wade Phillips was fired midway through the season. His record with the team is 77 wins and 59 losses through the 2018 season. Under Garrett’s leadership, the team has won the NFC East title three times.
Dallas has produced five winning seasons, one losing season and three .500 seasons under his watch. One of the quirky things about Garrett’s record has been the division championship seasons are followed by a fairly mediocre season. In 2014, the Cowboys won their division with a 12-4 record; the next year, they went 4-12. The 2016 season, when the team went 13-3, was followed by a 9-7 season in 2017.
Garrett has coached the Cowboys through five playoff games, winning only two, never getting into the NFC Championship game. There are those (myself included) than believe Garrett’s first playoff win was a gift from the referees for not calling a pass interference against the Cowboys that would have given the Detroit Lions a first down deep inside Dallas territory.
But the main reason it is difficult to determine how good or bad a head coach Garrett is comes from the unique position he has as an NFL head coach. Garrett coaches under Jerry Jones, and Jones is well known for wanting to be more than just the owner of the club.
Yes, Jones had raised the value of the Cowboys economically, but he really hasn’t shown much of an ability to put a quality product on the field. The teams that won three Super Bowls in four years in the 1990s was a team built as much by Jimmy Johnson as by Jones. Since Johnson’s departure, the team under Jones has failed to produce a meaningful playoff run.
Add to that the fact that Jones seems to be a micromanager of the team, and we can see how it might be easy to consider Garrett more as a co-head coach, with Jones being the greater of the two in that position.
Under Jones’ guidance, Garrett’s ability to hire and fire his own coaching staff has been limited at best. He basically uses the assistant coaches that Jones assigns him. There was the hire of Scott Linehan that Garrett seemed to have his hands all over, but for the most part, if Garrett has an opening in the assistant departments, it’s Jones, not Garrett, that fills it.
To be sure, Jones has scaled back on his control over drafts and free agent signings, letting that fall into his son Stephen’s hands. Still, it’s unclear how much weight Garrett’s say on a player carries in the Cowboys’ decision making.
Garrett knew what he was getting into when he was given the head job. He knew what kind of owner Jones was, and he was willing to live with it. He has had Jones’s support for most of Garrett’s career with the Cowboys, first as an offensive coordinator and then as head coach. Jones, who seemed quick to fire coaches for a time there, has stayed with Garrett longer than he has any other coach during his ownership of the team.
But taking all that into account, there is also the evidence presented in how the games are coached. There have been lapses in clock management and a lack of imagination in play calling and game planning. How much of that falls on Garrett’s ability and how much on the atmosphere of coaching Jerry’s team is open to discussion.
The true mark of whether or not Garrett is a good head coach probably won’t ever be really known unless and until he becomes the head coach of another NFL team of similar talent and potential. Would a Garrett free of Jones be more willing to call a more audacious game plan? Would he be more daring in his assistant hirings? Would he be more insistent in which players he wanted on his team?
Had Garrett been coaching the Eagles instead of the Cowboys, would the Eagles have still won the Super Bowl? Would they have won the division? That’s something we won’t know until Garrett is given the opportunity to prove himself away from Jerry Jones.
Garrett seems content to be Jerry’s coach, and Jerry seems content to let Garrett continue to coach his team. Yes, there are rumblings that Garrett needs to up his game this year, at least reach the next level in the playoffs, to keep his job. But Jones has found excuses in the past to keep Garrett around. Could it be that Jones has come to appreciate Garrett’s compliant personality, and that Garrett has come to accept the security of being Jerry’s coach in exchange from really challenging himself?
The mystery remains a mystery, at least for the coming season.