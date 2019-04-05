An oft-repeated ominous statistic suggests that at least half of all new restaurants fail within the first year.
If that’s true, I’ve got to wonder how gloomy the forecast is for new sports leagues.
The Alliance of American Football’s recent demise links the AAF with a not-so-exclusive club in the minor league sports graveyard. Closer to home, the Southwest League of Professional Baseball (SWL), which was supposed to include a Bellmead-based team called the Waco BlueCats, never even broke ground on a proposed stadium site before fizzling out.
Watch your back, XFL. You’ve got next.
To me, it’s pretty clear what a minor league requires in order to survive. It needs loads of up-front capital, in the presence of deep-pocketed investors who will be willing to lose money for possibly several years before possibly, maybe, getting a return on their investment over the long term. (Though there’s no guarantee of that).
A minor league’s chances of survival also increase greatly if it partners up with one of the major leagues. Look at the WNBA, now 23 years into its existence. Had it not had the backing of the NBA (along with that league’s massive marketing reach), the WNBA would have likely crumbled like a bad round of Jenga. Essentially, it would have gone the way of the ABL, another women’s pro basketball league that started play six months before the WNBA, in the fall of 1996, but went out of business less than two years later.
Such partnerships are difficult to land, because – news flash – the big leagues don’t like losing money, either. The NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball all have established farm systems, and aren’t looking for more. The NFL does not have a true minor league system. So, on the surface, an opportunity exists for some budding football league – but not unless they’re willing to throw truckloads of money at the project.
The irony of the AAF’s downfall is that it quickly found an audience. Television ratings for the league were better than league executives probably could have been hoped. One of the earliest games drew better TV ratings than a Rockets-Thunder NBA game in the same time slot. It shows that there is indeed an appetite for year-round football in America.
Not by me, mind you. I never watched a single AAF game. I’ve got more than enough football in my life, already. Look, I love Blue Bell Ice Cream, but if I ate an entire half-gallon in one sitting, it wouldn’t work out well, know what I mean?
At any rate, the AAF’s chief problem wasn’t a lack of eyeballs. It was a lack of greenbacks. The primary investor, Tom Dundon – owner of TopGolf and the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes – basically got cold feet. Dundon reportedly agreed to fund the AAF with a $250 million initial investment, but didn’t dole it out in one lump sum. As a result, AAF teams struggled to meet team payroll and pay other bills.
When the league finally folded earlier this week, it looked like the dictionary definition of “bush league operation” was playing out. There were reports of AAF players being kicked out of hotels, because the league had stopped footing the bill. Then those players had to fund their own travel expenses back to their hometowns.
Johnny Manziel saw the writing on the wall. The former Heisman-winning Texas A&M quarterback tweeted, “If you’re an AAF player and the league does dissolve, the last check you got will be the last one you get. No lawsuit or anything else will get you your bread.”
At least the AAF was able to play some games. The SWL never threw a single pitch. Unfortunately, we could all see that one coming. The idea of an independent baseball team in the Waco area was enticing, and certainly no one should hold any ill will toward the likes of Stan Hough, the longtime baseball man who was to be the team’s manager, or Tom Hill, the former Baylor athletics employee who joined the SWL as BlueCats team president, for the league’s failure.
The financial backing just wasn’t there. It’s hard enough to build one team from scratch, but Mark Schuster, who conceived the project, was trying to create an entire league on the fly. The ambitious endeavor sounded lovely on paper, but also a little too good to be true.
All along the way, delays marked the fledgling league’s progress. Initially, the plan was to create teams in only Texas cities – then the third team was announced as being in Joplin, Missouri. The league also sought to play its first games in April of 2018, then later pushed its projected start date back a year. Now, here we are in April of 2019, and Schuster and the SWL never shoveled so much as one bucket of dirt in Bellmead. Plans for teams in Royse City and Joplin also fell through.
The only way these leagues can ever get off the ground and stand a prayer of surviving is to have some risk-averse moneybags funding the whole gig. But here’s the problem with that – rich people didn’t get rich by accident. They don’t like losing money. And minor league sports, with their significant start-up costs, are the roulette wheel of investments.
Turns out catching a BlueCat is even more slippery than we thought.