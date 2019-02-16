Brice Cherry: Westbrook, Harden should be revered, not reviled
“I truly believe that in my heyday I was a better shooter than Westbrook is this year.”
“Harden’s games should be played on the Travel Channel.”
“If I had a choice between watching the Rockets and watching women’s soccer, I’d watch women’s soccer every time, and that is 100 percent the truth.”
“I just can’t stand Westbrook. He’s a punk.”
These are actual, recent comments from basketball fans I know. Such opinions aren’t all that original, either. You could visit the comments section of any ESPN or TNT social media post related to the Houston Rockets’ James Harden or the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook, and you’d find similar sentiments expressed, only with more profanity and worse grammar and spelling.
What’s more, you may have the same take. You’re certainly entitled.
As the NBA hits the All-Star break, Harden and Westbrook are accomplishing feats not seen in decades, if at all. Harden has gunned his way to a ridiculous scoring binge, and his 31 straight games of 30 or more points ranks as the second-longest streak in NBA history behind only Wilt “the Stat … er, Stilt” Chamberlain.
And the only thing more bat-dung crazy than Harden’s scoring tear is Westbrook’s triple-double barrage. (Random thought: what makes bat poop so much loonier than other poop? Must investigate this.) Westbrook owns 3-D vision on the court, tallying a triple-double in an NBA-record 11 straight games (and counting). This, after averaging a triple-double in each of the past two seasons.
It stands to reason that such special talents would be revered as two of the most popular players on the planet, but nothing about Harden or Westbrook makes sense. You can’t even call these guys polarizing, as you might with LeBron James or Kevin Durant. Outside of OKC’s and Houston’s own fan bases, Westbrook and Harden are, at best, generally disliked and, at worst, unfairly ostracized.
But why, exactly?
First – spoiler alert – put me in the small camp of people who believe these two don’t get the respect they deserve. But we’ll get to that. Let’s also acknowledge that some of the criticism lobbed at Russ and James holds merit. Westbrook does sometimes make bad decisions. Harden occasionally turns the ball over too much. Harden’s isolation-heavy offensive game is not aesthetically pleasing for fans of crisp ball movement.
Those imperfections shouldn’t diminish their greatness, though. It’d be like a record executive complaining that Prince was strange and eccentric, without also admitting that he was one of the most gifted musicians of his era. Feels a little short-sighted to me.
In defense of Westbrook
Start with Russ. Earlier in his career, a basketball-loving friend of mine dubbed the OKC guard “Westbrick,” a dig at his spotty shooting. No doubt that Westbrook will never be a classic jump shooter. This year in particular he has struggled with his accuracy even more than usual, as he’s hitting just 41.7 percent of his field goal attempts, 25 percent of his 3-pointers, and a career-low 65.6 percent at the free throw line.
So, yeah, he’s not a shooter. But, make no mistake, he’s a scorer. Westbrook owns a career scoring average of 23 points per game with two scoring titles to his credit. His elite athleticism constantly puts pressure on the defense. He corners like a Ferrari and can jump over the backboard, making him an explosive finisher at the rim.
The thing you have to admire about Westbrook is just how hard he plays. The. Guy. Never. Stops. Going. He’s relentless on both ends. Imagine if a shark and a tornado had a baby – a sharknado, if you will. (Ooooohhh, so that’s where they got the idea.) If you’re a fan of hustle, you should enjoy watching Westbrook.
Now, there have been times in his career where bad decisions have hampered Westbrook’s, and in turn the Thunder’s, play. It’s almost like his brain can’t catch up to his body. It’s not that Westbrook is indecisive, he just doesn’t always make the right decision. Instead of slowing down a beat and making a more controlled read, Russ would often go barreling into traffic and try to do too much, or pull up for an ill-advised jump shot.
But I tend to think that he’s grown a lot in that regard. A bit of tangible proof: In a game against the Spurs earlier this season, Westbrook found himself open from the wing. However, he spotted teammate Terrance Ferguson approaching the 3-point line on the other wing. At that point, Ferguson had been absolutely percolating, with five 3-pointers for the game. Instead of shooting the ball, Westbrook fired a skip pass across the court to Ferguson, who buried the shot.
The old Russ might not have made that play. Such wisdom, such willingness to defer, is a gigantic reason why Westbrook is averaging a career-high 11.2 assists per game, and is in line to lead the league in assists for a second straight season.
Hopefully, the older we get, the wiser we get. That’s the goal, anyway. Remember that “Westbrook’s a punk” crack? Again, there have been times where he’s lived up to that reputation, where he’s been petulant with the media and chippy with OKC’s opponents. Philly’s Joel Embiid memorably intoned that “Russ is always in his feelings” after an on-court dust-up between the two a couple of weeks ago.
Is he growing in that regard, too? Maybe. I remember another guy whose sheer competitiveness, whose unyielding passion, would sometimes spill over in negative ways. He even punched a teammate at practice one time.
The guy’s name? Michael Jordan. (He turned out OK.)
In defense of Harden
Westbrook is anything but beloved around the league, but the jeering that Harden faces in opposing arenas brings another layer of hate and disgust. How do they loathe thee, Oh Bearded Wonder? Let us count (and discuss) the ways.
1. “He travels all the time.” I’m coming in hot on this one. No, he doesn’t. And if you believe this, you just don’t know the rules.
Has Harden ever gotten away with a walk? Sure. Everybody in the NBA has. (Somewhere, Bradley Beal smirks.) But one well-meaning basketball observer told me recently that Harden walks “80 to 90 percent of the time,” which even by hyperbole’s standards is over-the-top.
The traveling call is almost the new block-charge call. Everybody has an opinion, but few are truly educated enough to know the rule. Some of these dinosaurs still think a ballhandler gets only one step once gathering the ball. (Nope. Not only have NBA players gotten two steps for decades, it’s been explicitly spelled out in the rule’s language since 2009.)
More of that verbiage: “To start a dribble after establishing a pivot foot, the ball must be released from the player’s hand before his pivot foot leaves the floor or he has committed a traveling violation. A player who receives the ball while moving is allowed a two count rhythm but must release the ball prior to the third step touching the floor.”
Harden’s stepback jumper is not only the most lethal move in basketball, it’s also a master class in footwork. (These guys do practice these moves, you know?) Truly watch it sometime. Put it in freeze frame. Harden’s standard stepback – lunge dribble, retreat dribble, gather, backward plant, then shoot – breaks neither the two-step nor the changing-your-pivot-foot guidelines.
Personally, I think it’s the fact that he does it in reverse that throws people off.
2. “He doesn’t play any defense.” Is the Beard Kawhi Leonard? Is he a lockdown defender? No, he’s not.
But this is another critique that has been blown out of proportion to the point where it’s devolved to a myth. Harden, like many top scorers, has defensive lapses. Earlier in his career, they were more prevalent than today. His effort or his focus would wane, and the matador would emerge – Ole! – as some guy blew by him for a dunk.
But if you’re going to call out the mistakes, be sure to make note of the big-time defensive plays, too. Pound-for-pound, he’s one of the best post defenders in the NBA, and there are metrics that back up that point. He’s also No. 2 in the NBA in steals. Granted, steals are not the perfect measurement of a great defender, but it’s also kind of the point, isn’t it? Get the ball back and give yourself a chance to score again?
Harden is a much better defender than his preceding reputation.
3. “I can’t stand watching the way he plays.” OK, fair enough. I’m not always a fan of isolation ball myself. In the playoffs, it’s even less effective. I tend to think the Rockets are better when they intersperse Harden’s isolation moments and high pick-and-rolls with bits of Chris Paul quarterbacking the team, as the ball movement tends to increase when Paul runs the show.
But here’s another way of looking at it. Harden is, unquestionably, one of the best ballhandlers in the world, in the same vein as Kyrie Irving and Steph Curry. So, if you have the best dribbler on the planet, shouldn’t you let him dribble a bit? Mike D’antoni is no dummy, you know.
Some people also despise the trend of Harden shooting free throws at the end of a play. But when you watch the slow-motion replay, can you deny the foul? Harden is the best I’ve ever seen at both initiating and drawing contact. He’s also deceptively strong, which helps in absorbing the bump and still managing to score.
Personally, I think there’s a lot to like with Harden and Westbrook. They are wonders to behold, setting records and bamboozling defenders on a nightly basis. They deserve your affection, not aversion. Watch Russ outjump the opposing team’s center for a tip-in. Watch Harden put the shut-down defender on skates. These men are basketball geniuses.
It’s just a shame that their genius is so misunderstood in their time.